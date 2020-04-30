Eminem confronted home intruder who slipped past security

Eminem came face-to-face with an intruder who bypassed security at his Detroit home.

TMZ broke the story, claiming the suspect used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window and climbed inside the house. The outlet reported Eminem was sleeping and woke up when his alarm went off, only to find the suspect in his living room, so he called for security. However, a rep for the rapper disputed some of the details to XXL, saying Eminem was not asleep and did not call for security — but that he detained the man himself until police arrived.

TMZ identified the suspect as 27-year-old Matthew David Hughes. Yahoo Entertainment can confirm Hughes is in custody at the Macomb County Jail where he's being held on a $50,000 bond. He was booked on April 6.

Matthew David Hughes is suspected of home invasion. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office) More

TMZ initially reported Eminem's security was "sleeping," but updated the post to reflect two sources who said security was "figuratively" sleeping.

"We're told his security team was on the front of the property, and the intruder snuck through the back," the outlet claimed. Eminem lives in a gated community.

Hughes apparently didn't attempt to steal anything, but "was said to have wanted to meet the rapper face-to-face," per TMZ. He was booked on charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for the 47-year-old rapper, but did not immediately receive a response.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: