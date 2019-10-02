Stacey Dash pleads not guilty to domestic battery, demands trial by jury

Stacey Dash entered a written plea of not guilty to one charge of domestic battery. According to documents viewed by Yahoo Entertainment, the actress's lawyer filed papers in Pasco County Circuit Court Wednesday. Dash has demanded a trial by jury and intends to participate in discovery.

The Clueless star, 52, has been appointed a public defender as she said she cannot afford to hire a lawyer. Dash declared under oath she has "no property such as land, houses or buildings, automobiles, stocks or bonds, or other things of value or money sufficient in value to pay the costs of a lawyer," according to documents.

Dash was arrested on Sunday night at the Florida apartment she shares with her husband, Jeffrey Marty. They have been married for a year-and-a-half. According to the Pasco County complaint affidavit, "the defendant, Stacey Dash, and the victim, Jeffrey Marty, became involved in a verbal argument. The defendant pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed."

The former Fox News contributor — whose contract was not renewed in 2016 — was taken into custody and transported to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility "without further incident." She was released Monday on $500 bond, which was posted by her husband. Marty asked for her release in person at the police station.

Dash was the one who called 911 after an argument with Marty and her stepchildren, claiming she was the one assaulted.

"We were all arguing, I asked his daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face, I pushed her back, he put me into a chokehold," she told the operator. On the call, Dash accused her husband and his three "awful children" — ages 15, 14 and 10 — of conspiring to get her arrested, claiming, "He's taking pictures of scratches on his arm that I did not put there."

Marty is not pressing charges, but it will be up to the state's attorney's office whether or not to pursue the case. (The office told Yahoo Entertainment it had "no comment" when reached by phone Tuesday.) Marty and Dash are allowed to have contact in the interim.

In a statement released by her manager Monday, Dash called the incident "personal and unfortunate," adding that reports about the "marital dispute" have been "blown out of proportion."

"Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up," the statement said. "The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family - no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family's privacy will be respected."

