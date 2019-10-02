Katharine McPhee blames David Foster for sexy bikini photo posted to her Instagram

Katharine McPhee's husband, David Foster, posted a bikini photo of her without her knowledge. Not that she's complaining. (Screenshot: Katharine McPhee via Instagram)

Katharine McPhee is blaming her new husband, David Foster, for posting a smoking hot bikini photo of her on her Instagram.

The picture, taken in the Maldives, shows the Smash alum, 35, posing for a bathroom selfie — really working that mirror. She’s wearing a floral print black bikini, which shows off her taut stomach, and her hair is pulled back.

In the caption, McPhee claimed that Foster found the photo “while playing games on my phone” and posted it. She added, “Not sure why or how he chose it but I’m not complaining.” Commenters made it clear, “Nobody is complaining,” leaving endless flame emojis in the comments on the post.

It turns out, McPhee stole the move the social media queen herself, Kim Kardashian. When one commenter was skeptical of how the photo found its way online — “Why would a 60 Year old man being playing games on your phone? Just own it. You look good and you posted a pic,” someone asked — McPhee explained she borrowed the line from Kardashian. (Kardashian was tagged in the photo.)





“Look up an old Kim K tweet! You’ll get it,” McPhee replied.

Back in 2015. Kardashian memorably posted an eye-popping throwback bikini photo that made big waves — and blamed it on then-2-year-old North West. “North posted this while playing games on my phone,” she wrote. “Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining! LOL.” Nobody really thought that the toddler posted the photo — despite Kardashian’s insistence that she did.

While it seems that Foster, who is 69, didn’t really share that photo of McPhee — it was her own doing — he did post another bikini shot of his bride on his own Instagram. In it, the singer and actress had on another two-piece as well as a maroon hat while taking a dip.

McPhee and Foster were married in June in London — one year after they became engaged.

