Stacey Dash arrest: Actress claims financial hardship as husband won't press charges against her

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Actress Stacey Dash arrives at the FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks and National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration at Vibiana on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Stacey Dash’s finances are making headlines amid her legal woes. According to documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the actress claimed on Monday that she’s indigent and cannot afford private counsel.

On Sunday, Dash was arrested following a domestic dispute with her husband and stepchildren. Documents show that she is asking to be represented by a public defender and the court has temporarily agreed — but financial documentation is required before the request can be permanently granted. Applicants applying for indigent status in Florida are either approved or denied based on poverty guidelines set by the state. An applicant must include all income, assets, liabilities and debts. As for whether Dash is "broke," a source close to the Clueless star is unaware of "her financial situation."

When Dash was taken into custody, Pasco County Sheriff's Office body cam video showed Dash telling the arresting officer that she was "taking a break" from acting. "I did politics for a while," the 52-year-old said. "I was a Fox News contributor."

Dash's contract with Fox News was not renewed in the fall of 2016 and she has not had steady acting work in recent years.

The actress, who rose to fame in the '90s, was charged with domestic battery. However, a manager for Dash reiterates to Yahoo Entertainment that her husband, Jeffrey Marty, is not pressing charges. Marty asked for his wife’s release in person.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment the case will still go through the standard legal process and be reviewed by the state's attorney's office. When contacted Tuesday, a spokesperson in State Attorney Bernie McCabe’s office had "no comment" when asked if charges will be filed.

According to Dash’s arrest report, she and the victim, later identified to be her husband, got into a verbal argument before she allegedly pushed and slapped him in the face. Deputies stated "the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed." A 911 call released Monday revealed Dash also accused her husband of assault.

"We were all arguing, I asked his daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face, I pushed her back, he put me into a chokehold," she told a 911 operator. On the call, Dash claimed that Marty and his three "awful children" — ages 15, 14 and 10 — were conspiring to be "witnesses" against her. "He's taking pictures of scratches on his arm that I did not put there,” she is heard saying on a call.

At one point, Dash can be heard yelling, "Why don't you guys shut up, you don't know what my job is... you're children." She told the operator the kids call her a "b*tch."

Marty is Dash’s fourth husband. She also has two children from prior relationships.

On Monday afternoon, Dash downplayed the incident through her manager. "The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion," the statement read. "Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family's privacy will be respected."

