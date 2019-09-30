Stacey Dash arrested for domestic violence after fight with husband — see her mugshot

Stacey Dash was reportedly arrested and charged with domestic battery on Sunday night after an alleged altercation with her husband.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office told ABC Action News station WFTS that the Clueless star, 52, and the alleged victim — believed to be Jeffrey Marty — got into a verbal argument at around 7:45pm at an apartment in New Port Richey before she allegedly pushed and slapped him in the face.

According to WFTS, Dash's arrest report has deputies noting that "the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed." Dash was taken into custody, as the marks were reportedly evident upon arrival. TMZ reports she is currently being held on $500 bail. Local authorities typically hold people for a 24-hour cooling-off period.

View photos Stacey Dash's booking photo. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office) More

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for Dash, who declined to comment at this time, as well as to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, which did not reply.

Dash and Marty have kept a low profile in Florida since tying the knot last year. Not much is known about her lawyer husband, but in 2016 he was profiled by Buzzfeed News after creating a Twitter account for a fake politician, Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the "first member of congress" to endorse Donald Trump. The fake Rep. Smith has fooled some of the most prominent journalists and pundits in America.

Dash, also a vocal supporter of President Trump, met Marty around the time she decided to withdraw from California's congressional race. The pair secretly wed in April 2018 — just 10 days after they first met. This is Dash's fourth marriage.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



