Selena Gomez reveals what she really told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes amid viral video

Selena Gomez, left, gossips with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. (Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

The internet loves a good lip-reading theory, so pair that with two of the world's biggest stars — Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift — and you've got an instant viral moment.

After Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, a video of Gomez gossiping with Swift went viral. Did Gomez really tell her bestie that Kylie Jenner wouldn't let her take a picture with Timothée Chalamet? Well, according to Gomez, the answer is no. After the internet went wild for more than a day speculating about what she said, the singer just set the record straight.

Here's what's going on.

Why the internet thinks Selena Gomez was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage via Getty Images, Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Gomez 'told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up'

On Tuesday, Gomez left a comment on an E! News Instagram post about the incident. The singer claimed she was gossiping about friends — just not Chalamet and Jenner. "Not that that's anyone business."

Chalamet also weighed in as the rumor amplified

TMZ caught up with the actor on Monday night and he denied speculation his girlfriend wouldn't allow him to take a picture with Gomez. Chalamet also said he and Gomez are cool. So, how did this rumor get started in the first place?

Gomez was spotted at Swift's table — and they were seemingly talking about something juicy

The "Single Soon" singer went up to Swift — who attended the show with pal Keleigh Teller (wife of actor Miles Teller) — and whispered something in her ear. In one video, it appears Swift is in disbelief about what Gomez said. Teller then asked a question and Gomez responded with an emphatic nod.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller during the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/xVOFZRukoA — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

What did Teller say?

The Hollywood Reporter shared a video of the interaction from another angle. It seems pretty clear that Teller asked, "With Timothée?" Teller then looked shocked as well after Gomez nodded yes.

What was Chalamet doing?

The Wonka star and Golden Globe nominee attended the ceremony with his reality star girlfriend — and the two could hardly keep their hands off each other. There's been no report from inside the ballroom that Gomez ever interacted with either of them.

Chalamet and Jenner canoodling at the Golden Globes. (Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Lip readers weigh in

Lip readers seem to be in agreement that Gomez told Swift, "I asked for a picture with him and she said no." Meanwhile, it's pretty apparent Teller said "Timothée." However, sources dispute the trio talked about Chalamet and Jenner.

"She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," an insider told People, adding that Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them."

A source also disputed speculation to E! News: "It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo. She never saw them."

What is Gomez's relationship with Jenner and Chalamet?

Chalamet and Gomez starred in the controversial 2020 film A Rainy Day in New York, which was directed by Woody Allen, and shared a kiss onscreen. It's unknown if they had a friendship offscreen in recent years. The Oscar-nominated actor has been dating Jenner for nearly one year. Gomez's relationship with Jenner and that friend group is a bit more complex.

In February 2023, TikTok was convinced that Jenner threw shade Gomez's way over a post about eyebrows. However, the beauty mogul disputed that.

"This is reaching," she wrote. "No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Gomez chimed in, writing, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

This isn't the first time Gomez has been in a situation like this

Last year the "Calm Down" singer went viral when reaction shots of her facial expressions during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards made headlines. "I will never be a meme again," she wrote, as people speculated she did not like Olivia Rodrigo's performance. "I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love."

Gomez says she's taking a social media break

The singer and actress — who was nominated for a Golden Globe for the show Only Murders in the Building — didn't let the drama, or non-drama, get to her. After the ceremony, she shared a picture of herself kissing Benny Blanco, who she's been dating for about seven months, on her Instagram Story, writing, "I won."

But on Tuesday she said she's going to be "off social for a while." She posted a new picture of Blanco on her Instagram Story with two unidentified kids and said she's going to be "focusing on what really matters." Gomez has taken social breaks multiple times, but they don't usually last too long.

Editors' note: This story was originally published on Jan. 8, 2024, and has been updated with new information.