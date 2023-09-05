Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kiss, cuddle at Beyoncé concert: Inside their 'fun and flirty' relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet went public with their romance at Beyoncé's concert in L.A. on Monday, Sept. 4. (Getty Images)

What breakup? Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong, so strong in fact, they just went public with their romance.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 27, and Jenner, 26, stepped out together in Los Angeles on Monday night for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Although they've been very private during their six-month relationship, there was no shortage of PDA during the concert. TMZ obtained video of the stars kissing and hugging during the show despite onlookers.

"They have a fun and flirty relationship," one source tells Yahoo Entertainment.

"They aren't putting too much pressure on it," the insider adds, noting that while they "aren't together 24/7," they "make time to see each other despite their busy schedules."

In April, Yahoo confirmed Jenner and Chalamet had been secretly dating. They've been spotted together having low-key date nights around Los Angeles, but went to great lengths to avoid being photographed. Clearly, they didn't care on Monday.

A source told People the makeup mogul and Dune star's romance is "fun and uncomplicated."

"They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy," the insider noted. "He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids."

The source called Chalamet "charming" and claimed he's "very loving and protective of Kylie."

"She likes that he is a private guy," the insider added.

Jenner shares two kids — daughter Stormi, 5, and 18-month-old son Aire — with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. The Kardashians star split from the rapper earlier this year. Jenner and Chalamet connected at an event in Europe shortly after she ended things with the rapper.

Jenner and Scott have been off and on since 2017, but Chalamet is her first relationship in six years. He's had his fair share of famous romances as he's been linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Lourdes Leon and Eiza González.