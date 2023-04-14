Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fuel dating rumors in L.A.: They're 'hanging out,' says source

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are apparently dating. (Photos: Getty Images)

For everyone who melted down at the thought of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating, get this: the rumors seem to be true. Yahoo Entertainment can confirm Jenner, 25, and the 27-year-old Oscar nominated actor are "hanging out."

The internet erupted after anonymous gossip site Deux Moi teased the new couple last week. Some of the reports that pop up on the Instagram account turn out not to be true (like that Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are dating), but this one is legit. It's unclear exactly when Chalamet and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO connected, but Yahoo's source notes it's "fairly new." They both attended the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture by Haider Ackermann in Paris on Jan. 25, but have had mutual friends in common for years.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

Yahoo reached out to reps for Jenner and Chalamet, but did not immediately receive responses.

TMZ obtained photos of the reality star's car at Chalamet's home in Beverly Hills on Thursday afternoon. The outlet also got pictures of the two apparently meeting up for a secret taco date earlier this month. It's rumored the stars are attending the Coachella Music Festival together this weekend, but that remains to be seen.

Yahoo's source says that that Chalamet and Jenner started talking after The Kardashians star ended her relationship with Travis Scott in early January. The makeup mogul shares two share kids, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire Webster, 1, with the rapper. Jenner and Scott have had an on-again, off-again romance since they started dating in 2017. Chalamet is the first big name, aside from Scott, that Jenner's been linked to in years.

As for the Dune star, he's no stranger to high-profile relationships. Chalamet dated Lily-Rose Depp on and off for two years. He was also linked to actress Eiza González. He hasn't spoken publicly about his romances. The actor keeps a tight lid on his private life and operates very differently than the KarJenners, who've built billion dollar empires because of how much they share with fans. Jenner is more private than her famous sisters, that's for sure, but it will be interesting to see how this all unfolds.