Selena Gomez seals Benny Blanco romance with a kiss in new photo. Here's the latest on the new couple.

Selena Gomez is done hiding her relationship with Benny Blanco. Days after confirming she's been seeing the music producer, Gomez posted a photo of her and Blanco kissing.

“New York, my favorite moments w you this week,” Gomez captioned the carousel of images. She also included a snapshot from Taylor Swift’s birthday party. It’s unclear if Blanco was in attendance or if Swift has met her BFF’s new man, but he popped up in a different picture with Gomez and her pals. Blanco left a comment on the images: a simple pineapple emoji.

Gomez and Blanco in a PDA posted on Instagram. (Selena Gomez via Instagram)

Gomez and Blanco have known each other for years, but only started dating about six months ago. One report claims she’s “smitten” with Blanco, which might upset some Selenators. Here’s everything you need to know about their new relationship.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benjamin Joseph Levin, known professionally as Benny Blanco, is a songwriter, producer and singer. He's been nominated for 11 Grammys and has worked with artists like Katy Perry (“Teenage Dream,” “California Gurls”) Rihanna (“Diamonds”), Ed Sheeran (“Happier”), Justin Bieber (“Love Yourself”) and Gomez.

Gomez and Blanco collaborated on ‘Single Soon’

Blanco is a credited producer on the catchy breakup song, in which Gomez sings about getting ready to dump her boyfriend. The song dropped in August, around the time when Gomez said she was single — but if she and Blanco and have really been together for six months, which is what she shared on Instagram last week, the math wouldn't add up.

Blanco and Gomez spent time together in July

Blanco attended the Golden Globe-nominated actress’s 31st birthday party in Malibu, Calif.

Fans believe Blanco publicly shaded her when he worked with Bieber

Blanco has collaborated multiple times with Gomez’s longtime on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, including on Bieber's 2020 song “Lonely.” While promoting the song years ago, Blanco critiqued “cookie-cutter pop stars” with makeup lines. (The insult was perceived to be about Gomez as she had just launched “Rare Beauty.”)

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,” he stated. “Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.' And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

During Gomez's Instagram spree last week, a fan called her out over the resurfaced quote: “You’re just corny omg that man was shading you years ago.” Gomez replied: “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Gomez says Blanco is ‘the best thing that’s ever happened to me’

On Dec. 7, the Only Murders in the Building star replied to multiple fans on Instagram who questioned her relationship with Blanco — and made it clear she’s very happy with her boyfriend. Gomez wrote that the artist “has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” She also said he’s “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” and that he’s “my absolute everything in my heart.”

That lines up with a new report from the Messenger.

“[Selena] thinks he is a really cool guy and they have a lot in common,” one source said. “She is definitely smitten. It is going well and this is her first more serious relationship in a long time.”