Ben Affleck miserable at the Grammys? Jennifer Lopez says she had 'the best time' with him

24
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Don't let Ben Affleck's face at the Grammys fool you. According to Jennifer Lopez, they had the "best time" celebrating music's biggest night.

Affleck went viral for his facial reactions during the telecast as he looked "miserable" most of the night. At one moment, cameras may have caught Bennifer in a tiff. Neither Lopez nor Affleck has responded to speculation by strangers on the internet, but the Shotgun Wedding star may have subtly chimed in.

Lopez posted an Instagram Reel featuring several BTS shots from Sunday night, including some moments with Affleck. "Always the best time with my love, my husband," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Affleck was trending during the show with people commenting on the multiple instances he seemed rather blasé about the star-studded event. It was impossible not escape the headlines about him on Monday morning.

In the actor's defense, these awards shows can be really long and boring at times.

This isn't the first time Affleck's face has gone viral. In 2016, "Sad Affleck" became a meme after he was rather quiet during a junket interview for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. There's also the "Ben Affleck Smoking Meme" that frequently pops up on social media, which stemmed from a paparazzi shot. The Oscar-winning actor opened up about the public perception of him and how the memes could impact his children.

"I think when I was young, people saw me as somebody who had too much or was successful too easily or looked like some kind of cavalier, insincere, callow frat guy. That was nothing like how I felt. I felt like this sort of insecure, anxious, overly verbal kid from Boston who had tried to break into this business and was dealing with his own stuff. But there is an interesting thing about how we come off versus who we are," Affleck told the Los Angeles Times last year.

"I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring," Affleck added. "But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that's the difficult part. Even the 'Sad Affleck' meme – that was funny to me. I mean, there's nobody who hasn't felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?' That's really tough."

No word yet on if Affleck finds the Grammys memes amusing.

