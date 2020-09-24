Selena Gomez shows off kidney transplant scar in empowering swimsuit photo

Selena Gomez is proud of what she’s gone through. The singer got personal with her 193 million Instagram followers, sharing with fans a glimpse of the scar from her 2017 kidney transplant. Gomez, 28, posed in a blue swimsuit to promote her friend’s new line, making the scar visible on her right inner thigh. It’s a big step for the actress, who previously found it “difficult” to show the mark.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” the Rare Beauty founder wrote on Thursday. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that.”

Selena Gomez proudly shows off her kidney transplant scar in a swimsuit photo, explaining she's "confident" in who she is. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Gomez congratulated her friend Theresa Marie Mingus, co-founder of La Mariette, for launching a line “whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.”

Gomez was praised by her friends and famous followers.

“You are so incredible,” wrote JWoww.

“Omg I love you,” added Mingus.

Bang Bang Tattoo, where Gomez has gotten inked, commented, “Scar looks like just another beautiful tattoo.”

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford wrote, “Love you lady, you’re a strong one!”

“Beauty,” Lily Aldridge said.

Gomez, who received a kidney from friend Francia Raisa, revealed earlier this year that she had major complications during what was supposed to be the two-hour surgery.

“The moment I came out I remember starting to shake and my mom screaming and then being put back under,” Gomez told WSJ Magazine, explaining that she went back into surgery for another seven hours. “That’s what makes you go, ‘You know what, I’m just so happy to be alive.’”

