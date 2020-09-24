Machine Gun Kelly fell 'in love for the first time' with Megan Fox: 'I was like, whoa'

Megan Fox is Machine Gun Kelly’s first true love. The rapper, real name Colson Baker, opened up to Howard Stern about his new relationship and explained he didn’t believe this type of love “could ever exist” before meeting the Transformers star.

“I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly shared on Wednesday’s The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. “That's when I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

Kelly, 30, and Fox, 34, met earlier this year filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. They were first caught by paparazzi in May causing the actress’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, to publicly confirm he and Fox had separated. According to Kelly, he’s in love for the first time with Fox.

“After I made the big chunk of the album [Tickets to my Downfall], I did fall in love for the first time,” Kelly told Stern. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist.”

When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight, Kelly said, “Yeah, for sure.”

And it sounds like these two are in it for the long haul. When Stern joked he’d like to see Pete Davidson as their best man one day, Kelly replied, “Yeah, I'm down with that.”

However, there’s one downside to their buzzy romance: the media frenzy.

“My house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem,” Kelly explained. “Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

Kelly also noted how “there’s this God energy all-around” them. He gave an example about how he wanted to spend one more night with Fox before they had to go their separate ways. Kelly recalled how there was a hurricane warning — so he talked to a tree about moving the hurricane.

“I asked this tree, ‘You gotta move this hurricane. I have to have one more day with this person, I can’t leave early,’” he shared. “I felt like the whole universe at that point could feel... that I was fighting for love. I woke up the next day and the hurricane was over.”

Spirituality is something the stars have in common as Fox has referred to Kelly as her “twin flame.”

While appearing on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast Give Them Lala... With Randall, Fox knew she had a connection with Kelly before even meeting him.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Fox recalled, noting it was before they met. “Because I knew. I could feel that some wild s*** was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my solar plexus that something was going to come from that.”

Fox said she believes Kelly is her “twin flame,” which has more meaning than soulmate.

“The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she added. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Sounds like these two are on the same page.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: