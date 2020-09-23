'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp confirms exit as franchise-wide shakeup continues

Teddi Mellencamp has been let go from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star’s exit comes amid backlash around an allegation that her company, All In by Teddi, a weight-loss and accountability program, promotes disordered eating.

Mellencamp, who held a diamond for three seasons, confirmed her departure on social media amid rumors she was going to be fired. “You heard it here last,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Mellencamp — the youngest daughter of John Mellencamp — confirmed it was Bravo that chose not to renew her contract.

“Of course I could give you this standard response of ‘Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best —’ Nah, I’m not going to do that,” she shared. “Of course, when I got the news I was sad, it feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast and the crew.”

Mellencamp’s exit is one of many across the Housewives franchise in recent weeks. Here’s where things stand.

Denise Richards is out and Brandi Glanville is back in Beverly Hills

Glanville, who left the show in 2015, is returning for season 11. Even though she wasn’t a housewife this past year, it sure seemed like she was. Glanville’s claim she had an affair with Richards dominated storylines across the show. It’s no surprise, then, that the Wild Things star had had enough.

“I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” Richards said on Monday’s The Real. “I just thought it was the right time for me to go and to just keep focusing on the other projects that I have. I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show.”

Garcelle Beauvais, fresh off her first season, will return next year even though her pal Richards will not.

There are two peaches up for grabs in Atlanta

OG NeNe Leakes confirmed last week she won’t do season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star-turned-actress announced her decision after “an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation.”

“It wasn't an easy decision for me,” Leakes said on her YouTube channel. “It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”

Leakes previously left RHOA, but ultimately returned — so who knows if this is really the last time viewers will see the iconic housewife hold a peach?

The news follows Eva Marcille’s announcement that she won’t be back. The former America’s Next Top Model winner joined the hit franchise in 2017.

RHONY says goodbye to a fan favorite

Dorinda Medley sent shockwaves through the Bravoverse last month when she revealed she will no longer make it nice on camera. “But all things must come to an end,” she wrote on Instagram.

Medley starred on The Real Housewives of New York for six seasons and is coming off her roughest one, which is perhaps why Andy Cohen said she needed to take a break.

“I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point. I have said that to her a couple of times, and by the way, I do not say that too often,” the executive producer said.

Meanwhile, newbie (and budding franchise star) Leah McSweeney will return for a second season after reportedly holding out for more money. “My work here isn’t done yet,” the fashion designer told a fan. McSweeney has said she hopes to diversify the cast.

Hello, Salt Lake City

Get ready to meet six fresh faces — Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah — as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is set to premiere later this year. According to Cohen, the women are actually all friends in real life.

“We're always looking for cities that have their own personality, a point of view,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It's a locale we've never been, and it's gorgeous and it's unique, and when you have the overlay of the Mormon culture, it becomes something really interesting.”

