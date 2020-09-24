Carrie Underwood's son, 5, sings on her new album: 'Proudest mom in the world'

Halloween hasn’t even happened yet, but Carrie Underwood is ready to get you in the Christmas spirit. The country star is gearing up to release her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, and there’s a special guest featured on one track: her son Isaiah.

Underwood virtually joined the Today show on Thursday to gush about her proud mom moment as the 5-year-old lends his vocals to “Little Drummer Boy.”

“Whenever I think about that song, you know, I picture his face and his personality, that is so him,” the American Idol winner, 37, shared. “He would be the kid that would make you something and bring it to you because that’s what he had to give you. That’s the whole sentiment behind ‘Little Drummer Boy’ is bringing what he has to Jesus, which is why I wanted to name the album My Gift.”

Underwood continued, “I feel like, you know, the gift of music is such a blessing in my life and I really want to give that back to Jesus. It seemed to make sense to me. Isaiah did such a great job on that song. I was the proudest mom in the world and I got to share something I love.”

The ACM winner showed off Isaiah in a trailer for the album where he’s seen singing with his mom in the studio. Underwood laughed that she felt “a little bit” like a stage mom.

“I was like in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions which he can totally do on his own, but that clip is him throwing his arms in the air and he was just so expressive,” Underwood recalled. “When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it I was laughing and crying and just — so many emotions. I’m so proud of him.”

Underwood recently celebrated her 10-year anniversary with husband Mike Fisher. Along with Isaiah, they are also parents to son Jake, 20 months. One bright side of the coronavirus pandemic has been spending so much time with her family.

“It’s been good,” she shared. “I’ve never been in one place for this long, you know, in the past 15-plus years of my career. So it’s been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow, especially Jake… it’s such a critical time in his life and I’m never gonna get it back. So, we’re just trying to enjoy it.”

My Gift is Underwood’s seventh studio album and will be released on Friday.

