Selena Gomez reveals she had a kidney transplant over the summer

Selena Gomez is sharing a big secret.

The actress and singer has been super busy the last few weeks — taking in NYFW, filming with Woody Allen, and stepping out with boyfriend The Weeknd. However, there was a period of time over the summer during which she was lying low, something noticed by her fans, and she now reveals it was because she secretly had a kidney transplant.

In a candid post shared on Instagram Thursday morning, the 25-year-old star we’ve watched grow up since Wizards of Waverly place shared that she needed the transplant to combat the auto-immune disease she suffers from, lupus.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

While she shared some photos of herself recovering in the hospital alongside her actress pal Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her, she noted that when she’s feeling ready, she’ll share more.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you,” she wrote. “Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.”

She also included a message about her “beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” writing, “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Selena concluded by writing, “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website.”

Gomez went public about having lupus in 2015. At the time, she canceled a tour to receive chemo treatments for the disease. Since then, she has said that lupus has caused her depression, anxiety, and panic attacks and has taken time for treatment.

