Was Selena Gomez really caught gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Breaking down the viral theory.

The internet loves a good lip-reading theory, so pair that with two of the world's biggest stars, and you've got an instant viral moment.

At Sunday's Golden Globe awards, the interaction that set X, formerly Twitter, on fire came courtesy of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Was Gomez really caught telling her bestie that Kylie Jenner wouldn't let her take a picture with Timothée Chalamet? Sources on Monday claim that Gomez did not whisper about Jenner, but the whole ordeal is taking the internet by storm.

Here's what's going on.

Selena Gomez, left, talks to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Gomez was spotted at Swift’s table — and they were seemingly talking about something juicy.

The "Single Soon" singer went up to Swift — who attended the show with pal Keleigh Teller (wife of actor Miles Teller) — and whispered something in her ear. In one video, it appears Swift is in disbelief about what Gomez said. Teller then asked a question and Gomez replied with an emphatic nod.

What did Teller say?

The Hollywood Reporter shared a video of the interaction from another angle. It seems pretty clear that Teller asked "with Timmy?" Teller then looked shocked as well after Gomez nodded yes.

What was Chalamet doing?

The Wonka star and Golden Globe nominee attended the ceremony with his reality star girlfriend — and the two could hardly keep their hands off each other. There's been no report from inside the ballroom that Gomez ever interacted with either of them.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner canoodling at the Golden Globes on Sunday. (Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Lip readers weigh in

Lip readers seem to be in agreement that Gomez told Swift, "I asked for a picture with him and she said no." Meanwhile, it's pretty apparent Teller said "Timmy," a nickname for Chalamet. However, sources dispute the trio talked about Jenner and Chalamet.

"She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," an insider told People, who added that Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them."

A source also disputed speculation to E! News: "It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo... She never saw them."

What is Gomez's relationship with Jenner and Chalamet?

Chalamet and Gomez starred in the controversial 2020 film A Rainy Day In New York, which was directed by Woody Allen, and shared a kiss on-screen. It's unknown if they had a friendship offscreen in recent years. The Oscar-nominated actor has been dating Jenner for nearly one year. Gomez's relationship with Jenner and that friend group is a bit more complex.

In Feb. 2023, TikTok was convinced that Jenner threw shade Gomez's way over a post about eyebrows. However, the beauty mogul disputed that.

"This is reaching," she wrote. "No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Gomez chimed in, writing, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

None of the parties mentioned have said anything — and that post of Gomez supposedly commenting is fake

Gomez, Swift and Teller have not spoken out about the viral incident. Neither has Chalamet or Jenner. Reps for Gomez and Jenner did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comment. However, a fake screenshot purportedly showing Gomez address the situation is fake.

Last year, Gomez found herself in a similar situation when reaction shots of her facial expressions during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards made headlines. "I will never be a meme again," she wrote, as people speculated she did not like Olivia Rodrigo's performance. "I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love."

But Gomez did post a photo with boyfriend Benny Blanco after the show

The singer — who was nominated for a Golden Globe for the show Only Murders in the Building — isn't letting the drama, or non-drama, get to her. After the ceremony, she shared a picture kissing Blanco, whom she's been dating for about seven months, on her Instagram Story, writing, "I won."