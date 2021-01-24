Samuel L. Jackson wears 'Avengers' face mask to get his COVID-19 vaccination

Samuel L. Jackson wore a mask celebrating his Marvel roots as he got vaccinated for COVID-19. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions )

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t the only action star rolling up his sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the weekend, Samuel L. Jackson documented his trip to the Forum in Los Angeles County to get his first vaccination. At age 72, Jackson falls under the county’s 65-and-up eligibility rules.

The Oscar-nominated actor couldn’t resist marking the moment with a nod to his Marvel Cinematic Universe roots. Waiting in line to get his vaccination, Jackson shared a selfie showing off his brightly colored Avengers face mask. He’s played Avengers founder and S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury — mentioned on the lower left side of his face — since 2008’s Iron Man, appearing in 11 Marvel films as the eyepatch-wearing character.

Jackson shared his excitement for getting his “first jab,” adding the hashtag “#LookOutWorldBoutToBustBackOut” to his caption.

The Pulp Fiction star’s post got love from fellow celebrities including Kevin Bacon, Naomi Watts, Walton Goggins, David Alan Grier, Julianna Margulies and on-screen wife Salma Hayek from The Hitman’s Bodyguard, while one fan quipped, “OMG if I had been the nurse I would have fell out. You are my all-time favorite.”

Other celebrities who have gotten the first vaccination include Steve Martin, Joan Collins, Martha Stewart and Ian McKellen.

