Samuel L. Jackson wears 'Avengers' face mask to get his COVID-19 vaccination

Erin Donnelly
·2 min read
Samuel L. Jackson wore a mask celebrating his Marvel roots as he got vaccinated for COVID-19. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions )
Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t the only action star rolling up his sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the weekend, Samuel L. Jackson documented his trip to the Forum in Los Angeles County to get his first vaccination. At age 72, Jackson falls under the county’s 65-and-up eligibility rules.

The Oscar-nominated actor couldn’t resist marking the moment with a nod to his Marvel Cinematic Universe roots. Waiting in line to get his vaccination, Jackson shared a selfie showing off his brightly colored Avengers face mask. He’s played Avengers founder and S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury — mentioned on the lower left side of his face — since 2008’s Iron Man, appearing in 11 Marvel films as the eyepatch-wearing character.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson)

Jackson shared his excitement for getting his “first jab,” adding the hashtag “#LookOutWorldBoutToBustBackOut” to his caption.

The Pulp Fiction star’s post got love from fellow celebrities including Kevin Bacon, Naomi Watts, Walton Goggins, David Alan Grier, Julianna Margulies and on-screen wife Salma Hayek from The Hitman’s Bodyguard, while one fan quipped, “OMG if I had been the nurse I would have fell out. You are my all-time favorite.”

Other celebrities who have gotten the first vaccination include Steve Martin, Joan Collins, Martha Stewart and Ian McKellen.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

