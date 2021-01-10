Joan Collins, 87, 'delighted' to get COVID-19 vaccine

Joan Collins has received the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

Joan Collins has received the COVID-19 vaccine, she announced to fans on Sunday.

The 87-year-old Dynasty star posted a photo of herself — wearing a floral-print face mask and dress — receiving the jab at a London doctor’s office.

The English actress told fans she was “delighted” to get the vaccine, which she noted was from AstraZeneca. That vaccine was approved by the United Kingdom in late December, but has not yet been approved in the United States, where it is in the midst of a vaccine trial.

The British dame called her vaccination a “painless and seamless procedure” which she’d had done the “same day as our queen” in a reference to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip announcing on Saturday that they had also received the vaccine.

Other notable celebrities in the U.K. — which is prioritizing citizens age 80 and up, after nursing home residents and staff — include 81-year-old actor Ian McKellen, who said he was “euphoric” to receive his first round in mid-December, and Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith, 80.

“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”



It’s a thumbs up from Sir @IanMckellen who received the first dose of his #CovidVaccine today 👍https://t.co/W6JtOiwciR pic.twitter.com/otfqkj7I9J — NHS London (@NHSEnglandLDN) December 16, 2020

Collins also told Instagram followers that she will appear on Good Morning Britain on Monday to share more details of her vaccination experience.

