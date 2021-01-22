Casey Affleck praises 'charming' Ana de Armas after Ben Affleck split, says she 'won't have any problems' dating

Casey Affleck weighs in on brother Ben Affleck's breakup with Ana de Armas. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sorry internet, Casey Affleck is not the person who threw Ben Affleck’s cutout of Ana de Armas in the trash. In fact, Casey has nothing but nice things to say about his brother’s ex-girlfriend.

After news of Ben, 48, and de Armas’s split made headlines, paparazzi captured a man tossing out a life-sized cardboard cutout of the 32-year-old actress. (The cardboard image was part of some joke with Ben’s three kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8 — this past summer.) Twitter ran with the theory that the masked man was Casey. Alas, it’s not.

“No, that’s not me,” Ben’s younger brother told Entertainment Tonight.

Casey also confirmed reports that Ben and de Armas could get back together.

“I can’t even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever,” he added. “I would leave that to them to speak to.”

The Oscar winner was made aware of the viral image, though.

“A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn’t think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don’t have Twitter so that wasn’t going to work. But it definitely wasn’t me,” Casey added.

A person is seen throwing out a cardboard cutout of actress Ana De Armas in the trash outside Ben Affleck's house. (Photo: Image Direct)

Ben and de Armas fell for each other last year filming Deep Water. There have been various reports about why they split after 10 months— “they are in different points in their lives,” one source told People — but according to Casey, the reason is pretty relatable.

“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships,” he said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban actress reportedly moved in with Ben as they quarantined together in Los Angeles.

“I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships,” Casey added. “And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”

Story continues

Casey — who also called de Armas “incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented” — predicted the rising star will win an Oscar next year.

“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn't come out, and I would bet a lot that she's gonna pick up every single award,” he explained. “She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her.”

Although he called the actress “a catch in every way,” Casey’s not too worried about his brother, either.

“And I’ll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don’t think he'll have any problems,” he shared. “My advice to them would be like, ‘Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.’”

When asked the former couple could reconcile, Casey said he has “no idea,” but will “be sorry if it doesn't work out.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: