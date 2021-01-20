Ana de Armas cardboard cutout seen in Ben Affleck's trash after breakup

Ana de Armas's cardboard cutout is thrown out of ex Ben Affleck's home. (Photo: Image Direct)

It’s out with the old — and her cardboard cutout — for Ben Affleck.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the actor split with girlfriend Ana de Armas, whom he met on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water. The breakup, after about 10 months together and high-profile quarantine cohabitation, reportedly occurred via phone — though there’s a discrepancy over whether she dumped him or they made a mutual decision.

The split occurred “two weeks” ago, stated another report, and Affleck, 48, wasted little time clearing out memories of his Bond girl ex, 32. The same day the split made headlines, someone in a landscaping shirt was spotted throwing out a giant cardboard cutout of the Cuban actress into the trash receptacles outside of Affleck’s L.A. home.

There has been more than one Gone Girl reference about it on social media — as well as jokes that Affleck’s brother Casey was really the masked man who did the deed. (For the record, the photos showed multiple men in matching landscaper shirts throwing out trash and tidying up the star’s property.)

There’s no denying who the poster is of, however. Just months ago, the life-sized image of de Armas was part of a game she played with his children, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner, in his yard. Affleck’s middle daughter, Seraphina, 12, ran around the yard with the poster in arms as the Knives Out actress chased her laughing. Youngest Samuel, 8, was also there for the laughs. (Affleck and Garner also have 15-year-old Violet.)

Ben Affleck's kids playing with the cutout last summer while bonding with Ana de Armas. (Photo: ROL/X17online.com)

On Tuesday, a bearded Affleck emerged from behind his gate solo to pick up his daily Dunkin’ Donuts delivery — something he used to do with de Armas.

In late 2019 and into early 2020, Affleck and de Armas co-starred in their upcoming film together, which sees them playing a married couple. Soon after saying he wished he had a “healthy” relationship, Affleck and de Armas were spotted in Cuba together in March. The pandemic had them quarantining together in L.A. not long after, making daily trips out for PDA dog walking. They became Instagram official in April when they celebrated her birthday. They later spent time with his mom, Chris, as well as his kids.

After filming reshoots for Deep Water in New Orleans in November, it was reported that the pair had officially moved in together and she had listed her Venice Beach home in December. They spent the holidays with his kids and things seemed to be going strong — until the breakup news this week.

One source told People of the breakup, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Another source said, “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The magazine also had the source saying the split was during a phone call (though seemingly longer than Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift’s 27-second phone call breakup), explaining, “They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up.”

And since that breakup, de Armas has been spotting with a drastically different new hairstyle on her friend Claudia Muma’s YouTube channel. The look is a short bob with bangs.

(Screenshot: YouTube)

