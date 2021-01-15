Céline Dion says René Angélil is ‘in our hearts and in our lives forever’ on 5th anniversary of his death

Celine Dion is remembering her late husband René Angélil, who died on Jan. 14, 2016. He would have turned 78 on Jan. 16. (Photo: Thomas SAMSON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Céline Dion is paying tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, five years after he died from cancer.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 52, posted a photo of their hands clasped together as they stood on a beach and wrote, “René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you.”

Dion said she and their three sons — René-Charles, almost 20, and 10-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson — are “reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times.”

The post ended with, “You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you.”

Angélil, who discovered Dion and served as her manager, died in 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer at age 73. They met when the Canadian singer was just 12 and he was hired to manage her career. Their relationship turned romantic in 1987, despite their 26 years age difference. They were engaged in 1991 and married in 1994. They renewed their vows in 2000.

Dion shared a photo with their sons over the holidays — and has said they remind her so much of her longtime love.

"Every day, I still see him because my three children... they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him, and this is just amazing. He was a very exceptional man,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “René is with me all the time. And that's why I find the courage. That's why I am strong and that's why I'm finding with time, even more strength, because as a single mom I have to teach my kids independence, because it's extremely important to be independent in life."

There have been rumors linking Dion to Spanish dancer Pepe Muñoz, but she clarified that he’s gay and they are best friends. In 2019, she called herself a “single lady,” explaining, "I don't date. I'm not ready to date. I'm very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me — they make me laugh."

However, “I keep my soul and my heart open,” she said. “Because I am so much [about] love, you know — with my fans and my children and my family. And I feel that love, and it keeps me going. But love, love, love, love, love — the true love, the romance, the romantic love — is not present. But it's OK."

Though she has made clear that she will "never find another love like Rene again."

