Céline Dion makes a splash in lingerie for steamy 'midnight pool shoot': 'Wanted to have a little fun on a hot and sticky night'

Queen Céline even reigns underwater.

Canadian superstar songstress Céline Dion shared a glimpse of a “midnight photo shoot” she had at a rooftop pool during a recent trip to Singapore. The 50-year-old was wearing what appeared to be black lingerie for her plunge, judging from the hem around the bottom and the bra. Her hair was wet and slicked back in a ponytail as she perched herself partially out of the pool — for ample derrière exposure.





“Wanted to have a little fun on a hot and sticky night off, so we put something together last minute,” wrote Dion, who gave the photo credit to Jean-François Perreault, whom she has worked with for years.

The mom of three has been having a lot of fun with fashion as of late. After getting a lot of attention for her “style transformation” into a “fashion icon,” she told Australian publication Stellar, “I’ve always loved fashion, but I thought after turning 30 or 40, if it’s not happening with me and fashion, it’s never going to happen. Well guess what? It’s happening! It’s never too late to feel good about yourself, never too late to be presented as a best-dressed woman. It’s fun, it makes you feel really sexy and there’s no age limit on that.” Dion has been working with celebrity stylist Law Roach on her new look.

Céline Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) More

And after going through the mourning Dion experienced in 2016 over the loss of her husband, René Angélil, who had a yearslong battle with cancer, it’s good to see her doing what makes her happy.

Speaking of happy, while she’s never confirmed a romance with her backup dancer Pepe Muñoz, they are still “inseparable,” according to a new report.

So perhaps he’s the biggest fan of all of this black-hot look.

