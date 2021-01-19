Caitlyn Jenner talks about being closest to daughter Kylie

Caitlyn Jenner says out of all her children, she feels the closest connection to daughter Kylie Jenner.

During an interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the transgender rights activist, 71, talked about her relationship with her kids and former step-kids of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame. She revealed that she’s closest to youngest Kylie, who she says is an “open book,” while daughter Kendall is a bit more “secretive.”

Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie over the holidays. (Instagram: Caitlyn Jenner)

“Kendall and I have a lot in common. She’s very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life,” said the I Am Cait star, who had both daughters with ex-wife Kris Jenner before their marriage ended in 2015 and Caitlyn transitioned. “And I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time... Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing... I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house.”

Caitlyn Jenner, center, with daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in 2017. (Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

And dinner at Kylie’s is a regular thing — with Caitlyn and her best friend, manager and roommate Sophia Hutchins in tow.

“We try to do it once a week, once every two weeks,” she said. “I go over there and she always has these great meals prepared. She doesn’t do them,” Caitlyn laughs of the 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics millionaire, a mom of one. Mealtime is “Sophia, Kylie and myself — and just three of us, nobody around. She has some beautiful homes. [We] talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer.”

Caitlyn — who has six kids from three marriages (Burt Jenner, 42, Cassandra Marino, 40, Brandon Jenner, 39, Brody Jenner, 37, Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23) and was step-parent to Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Kim Kardashian, 40, Khloé Kardashian, 36, and Rob Kardashian, 33, while married to Kris (her kids with the late Robert Kardashian) — said model Kendall has always been “a little more secretive. We’re still very close. But it’s kind of harder to figure out where Kylie is more of an open book.”

She also gushed about Kylie’s business acumen, saying, “Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together.”

Though Caitlyn made it clear she wasn’t picking one favorite, after all, she joked, it “depends on the day.”

“I had six biological, four step [children]. It's a lot of children. 18 grandchildren,” she said. “The kids? It's kind of just which one's on my good side. It depends on the day... I’m very blessed.”

Caitlyn did admit that she can still be lonely now that her huge brood has grown up.

“All my kids are great and they’ve all grown up to have their own lives,” she said. “Now, sometimes, it gets a little tough when you're sitting at the house, Friday night, and Sophia’s gone or whatever. And you’re sitting there going, ‘Wait a second. I’ve got 10 kids. I’ve got 18 grandchildren. I’m sitting here all by myself!’ Nobody’s called, and you're looking at your phone, and shouldn't somebody be calling me? What, they all have their own lives? Yeah. Well, every parent deals with that. It's nothing new.”

