'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin regrets not talking politics, told Matt James to ask the women who they voted for

If Becca Kufrin were to do The Bachelorette all over again, there’s one big thing she would change. The season 14 lead revealed to Insider she wishes she talked to the men early on about politics — and she turned that regret into advice she shared with the current Bachelor, Matt James.

“I told him, look, if I was the Bachelorette again, the second I walked into the house after meeting everyone I would say, ‘Who did you vote for and why? Let’s talk about it,’” she shared. “There’s no way in hell they’d show that conversation. But for me, especially living through this past year, it would be so important to me.”

The advice is especially poignant given her breakup with Garrett Yrigoyen. The pair ended their engagement a few months ago after more than two years together.

“When the pandemic hit and George Floyd was murdered… we started really having different types of conversations that we weren't necessarily having before,” the designer added.

Yrigoyen’s conservative views cause drama off-camera.

While Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette was airing, old social media posts were unearthed showing that he liked messages that mocked the LGBTQ community, immigrant children and survivors of the Parkland school shooting. Kufrin initially stood by him, as Yrigoyen publicly apologized — but she feels differently now.

“I’ve just really reined in what's simply acceptable to me and what's not,” she said.

In June, Yrigoyen posted a message in support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement protests, prompting the former couple to have those uncomfortable conversations.

“I was like...what's important to me? What's important to him?” she recalled. “Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?”

Kufrin continued, “How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

Ultimately, the couple ended their engagement.

Kufrin hoped she could save James, The Bachelor’s first Black lead, some heartache, by encouraging him to have those tough conversations off the bat.

“I told him, ‘When you get down to the girls you can actually picture starting a life with and introducing to your family, make sure you're asking the right questions for you,” she explained. “Just... make sure you’re not walking away from this experience with any of these women wishing you still had more time to get to know them or figure out who they were.”

