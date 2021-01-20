'Come with me if you want to live': Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates COVID-19 vaccination with 'Terminator' quote

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger received the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. (Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County announced its residents ages 65 and over were eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

A day later, one of the county’s most famous 73-year-olds took them up on it.

Film star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video of himself Wednesday as he received a vaccination shot while sitting in the Dodgers Stadium parking lot. As per usual, The Governator packed some self-referential punchlines in the post.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

“Put that needle down,” Schwarzenegger cracked in his famed Austrian accent to a healthcare worker administering the shot. He then thanked her and addressed the camera.

“All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone,” he said before channeling his T-800 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. “Come with me if you want to live.”

(How Schwarzenegger missed the opportunity to say he’d “be back” for a second dose is surprising.)

Schwarzenegger also thanked Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who the actor-turned-politician-turned-actor again said checked on him during the process. “What a crazy surprise,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

The parking lot for the home of baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers has become one of the nation’s largest COVID-19 vaccination sites. Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, joins a list of other high-profile celebrities to share news of their vaccinations that includes Steve Martin (75), Martha Stewart (79), Dr. Ruth Westheimer (92), Ian McKellen (81) and Judi Dench (86).

The vaccination posts are some of the first Schwarzenegger has made since a widely shared video from Jan. 10 in which he harshly condemned the assault by pro-Donald Trump supporters on the Capitol Building and flexed his blade from Conan the Barbarian.

“The mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted. They did not just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy. They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded,” Schwarzenegger said during an emotional address, which was viewed over 38 million times on Twitter and generated over 428,000 retweets.

Schwarzenegger also recently commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by arguing for the passing of a new Voting Rights Act and rooted on newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

Shortly before the holidays, Schwarzenegger delighted movie fans when he surprised the now-grown-up former child stars of his 1990 action-comedy Kindergarten Cop during a Yahoo Entertainment-hosted Zoom reunion.

