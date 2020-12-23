Arnold Schwarzenegger says he never expected daughter Katherine to marry an actor, praises son-in-law Chris Pratt as a 'fantastic guy'

Add Arnold Schwarzenegger to the list of celebrities who doesn’t think that Chris Pratt deserves the Twitter-given title of “Worst Hollywood Chris.” During Yahoo Entertainment’s recent Kindergarten Cop reunion, the actor took a moment to praise his new son-in-law, who married his eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, last year. The younger Schwarzenegger previously called out the “worst Hollywood Chris” challenge in October, writing in response to an E! News Instagram post, “Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.” And her dad agrees. “Chris is a fantastic guy, and so easy to get along with,” Schwarzenegger raves of the Guardians of the Galaxy star. “He’s been such a wonderful husband, and a great son-in-law.”

According to the former Terminator, you can add “good father” to that list as well. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyla, in August, and Schwarzenegger is thoroughly enjoying his new role as “Granddad.” “They always say it’s the most fun thing to be a grandfather, because you have no responsibility,” he jokes to his former “pupils” at Astoria Elementary — the setting of the 1990 comedy favorite. “As soon as my daughter gave birth to this beautiful baby girl, I got hundreds of gifts and I didn’t do anything! That’s why it’s great to be a grandfather, because you get all the credit and so many gifts and good wishes, but no responsibility.”

Schwarzenegger also reveals that he never expected his daughter to marry an actor, let alone one of the industry’s biggest stars. “I said to myself, ‘She probably will be sick and tired of being dragged to [movie] sets,’” he laughs, noting that she essentially grew up that way. Born on December 13, 1989, she and her mother — Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife, Maria Shriver — regularly visited him during his “day job” starring such blockbusters as Terminator 2 and True Lies. “We were in the middle of shooting Terminator 2, and she saw me with half of my face gone and all this kind of weird make-up,” he remembers. “She started screaming and crying on the set, because she did not understand why Daddy looked like that!”

While she may have married an actor, Katherine Schwarzenegger is following in her mother’s footsteps, pursuing a career as an author of such books as I Just Graduated ... Now What? and the illustrated children’s story, Maverick and Me. Her most recent book, The Gift of Forgiveness, hit shelves in March. “Maria was always a great writer, and she always had great ideas,” Schwarzenegger says. “[Katherine] definitely doesn’t have it from me! She’s going to continue writing and is really eager to get more books out there.”

