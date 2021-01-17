Steve Martin has received the COVID-19 vaccine: 'Bad news: I got it because I'm 75'

Steve Martin (pictured in 2017) says he's received the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Steve Martin is the latest celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, the comedian shared the news on social media, quipping, self-deprecatingly, that he was eligible to receive the vaccination only “because I’m 75.” The L.A. Story star added that the process was “smooth as silk.”

“Thank you all, and thank you science,” Martin wrote.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

The actor, a New York resident, later explained that he had signed up online through the local government website before waiting in person at the Javits Center in New York to receive his vaccination.

I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center. https://t.co/Ohp3frxy6i — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

The Javits Center, known for hosting conventions in Manhattan, is also where famed sex expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer received her own shot just days ago. Along with fashion designer Norma Kamali, 75, and baseball legend Hank Aaron, 86, Martha Stewart has also recently announced her vaccination. The 79-year-old host told fans, “To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others.”

In the U.K., Joan Collins, Great British Baking Show’s Prue Leith, Ian McKellen, naturalist Sir David Attenborough and Judi Dench are among the famous faces who have received vaccinations.

Story continues

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden last week revealed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 response plan that aims to accomplish 100 million vaccinations by the end of his first 100 days in office.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: