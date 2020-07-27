Riley Keough shares new videos of late brother Benjamin dancing and laughing

The Presley family continues to grieve the death of Benjamin Keough.

Two weeks after Elvis’s grandson died by suicide, his sister, Riley Keough, shared a series of videos of them together, including one from Christmas. Meanwhile, Lisa Marie Presley’s fourth husband is moving for primary custody of their twin daughters citing the “likelihood of [Presley] to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency” in the wake of her son’s death.

On Monday, The Runaways and Magic Mike actress Riley, 31, posted videos on Instagram Stories of her and her brother — the two children from Lisa Marie’s marriage to first husband Danny Keough — goofing around together. In several she was trolling her baby brother, 27 — recording video of him when he wasn’t in the mood and teasing him for being grumpy as they headed to an early morning pottery class. In the others, he was a willing participant and he was seen dancing in a kitchen and just laughing and being silly.

View photos Riley Keough shared videos of silliness with her brother Benjamin, who died July 12. (Screenshot: Riley Keough via Instagram) More

The videos share a glimpse of who Benjamin was as he largely kept out of the spotlight compared to his sister, mother and grandma, Priscilla Presley. In a previous tribute, Riley called her brother her “best friend

and “twin soul,” saying he was “too sensitive for this harsh world.”

Riley’s videos emerge as her former stepdad Michael Lockwood filed new legal papers, obtained by The Blast, in hopes of stripping Lisa Marie of custody of their 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, in the wake of Benjamin’s death.

Ahead of the former couple's divorce and custody trial, which is set for Aug. 3, Lockwood said in the docs, “Lisa Marie Presley’s son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of LMP to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency.”

Lockwood said the twins “told (him) that (LMP) walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017. There was at least one gun on the premises of her home at the time of her son’s suicide and it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have access to this gun or others.”