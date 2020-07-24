Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the sex tip she picked up from Rob Lowe's wife

Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe go way back, but her friendship with his wife, makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff Lowe, goes back even further — and was an especially pivotal one for the actress.

Paltrow, 47, was a guest on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast this week and chatted about meeting Sheryl as a 16-year-old circa 1988. She was visiting her mother, Blythe Danner, on the set of a TV movie in Florida and Sheryl was Danner’s makeup artist and bonded with Paltrow immediately.

“She was a makeup artist at the time doing a certain Blythe Danner’s makeup, my mother,” Paltrow recalled of Sheryl, who was nine years older. Paltrow marveled at how long ago it was, noting she was “Apple’s age” at the time, referring to her teen daughter.

Rob Lowe gets a kiss from guest speaker Gwyneth Paltrow during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Paltrow said she “was immediately obsessed with” Sheryl. “First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush, and she was so cool,” she said.

The Goop founder said Sheryl “knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer.”

Paltrow didn’t skimp on details, revealing that Sheryl even gave her sex tips.

“She taught me how to give [oral sex], and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff,” Paltrow said. She went on to give further details of Sheryl’s tips and she she appreciated them because her “prim” mom never would have discussed that with her.

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff Lowe arrive at Elton John's 70th Birthday in 2017.

Paltrow said, “I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time. And she was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. The fact that she’s loved me that much before I was anyone or anything...”

Paltrow talked about how Sheryl and Reeves eventually broke up and the makeup artist started dating Brat Packer Lowe. Paltrow would stay with the couple in their guest room — pre-college when she was just starting acting. She figures she met Lowe, now 56, when she was 17 or 18.

“Then Sheryl started dating an actor named Rob Lowe, which was very exciting,” Paltrow continued. “Because Rob Lowe in the ‘90s was a dangerous and scintillating proposition.”