Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the sex tip she picked up from Rob Lowe's wife

Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe go way back, but her friendship with his wife, makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff Lowe, goes back even further — and was an especially pivotal one for the actress.
Paltrow, 47, was a guest on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast this week and chatted about meeting Sheryl as a 16-year-old circa 1988. She was visiting her mother, Blythe Danner, on the set of a TV movie in Florida and Sheryl was Danner’s makeup artist and bonded with Paltrow immediately.
“She was a makeup artist at the time doing a certain Blythe Danner’s makeup, my mother,” Paltrow recalled of Sheryl, who was nine years older. Paltrow marveled at how long ago it was, noting she was “Apple’s age” at the time, referring to her teen daughter.
Paltrow said she “was immediately obsessed with” Sheryl. “First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush, and she was so cool,” she said.
The Goop founder said Sheryl “knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer.”
Paltrow didn’t skimp on details, revealing that Sheryl even gave her sex tips.
“She taught me how to give [oral sex], and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff,” Paltrow said. She went on to give further details of Sheryl’s tips and she she appreciated them because her “prim” mom never would have discussed that with her.
Paltrow said, “I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time. And she was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. The fact that she’s loved me that much before I was anyone or anything...”
Paltrow talked about how Sheryl and Reeves eventually broke up and the makeup artist started dating Brat Packer Lowe. Paltrow would stay with the couple in their guest room — pre-college when she was just starting acting. She figures she met Lowe, now 56, when she was 17 or 18.
“Then Sheryl started dating an actor named Rob Lowe, which was very exciting,” Paltrow continued. “Because Rob Lowe in the ‘90s was a dangerous and scintillating proposition.”
Paltrow went on to quip, “Do you those days of flinging your D all over town?” referring to Lowe’s headline-making sexploits, including one that landed him in trouble.
“My family doesn't listen or care about any content I produce, so I can say, yes, I miss it, and my wife's not gonna give a s***,” Lowe replied with a laugh.
Paltrow said at first when she was staying with the couple, Lowe “made me really nervous, because I was still nervous of celebrities — even though I had grown up with my mom’s friends that were celebrities... But you were Rob Lowe. It was very unnerving.”
Lowe recalled Paltrow staying with him and Sheryl at his “Miami Vice bachelor pad,” which he said he bought because it was a 12 minutes drive from then-hotspot Hard Rock Cafe. Paltrow talked about going out to eat with them at Butterfields in L.A. and “there were so many celebrities in there eating brunch. I couldn’t believe it.” She talked about seeing Billy Idol and “one of the Guns N’ Roses.”
Lowe and Sheryl were married in 1991 and have two sons. They have long remained friends with Paltrow, attending her intimate 2019 wedding to Brad Falchuk.
As for Paltrow chatting sex tips with Lowe, it’s not all that shocking from the woman who sells candles vagina scented candles on Goop. She has long said that how she’s perceived in the press is not at all how she is.
“What people are surprised about me, when they meet me or work with me or hang out with me, is I have a really, really, really dirty sense of humor,” Paltrow once quipped. “People think I'm pretty buttoned-up and prim and proper, but just tell me a joke about balls or something.”
