Bobby Brown gets a 'visit' from Bobbi Kristina on the 5th anniversary of her death: 'My daughter came to see me today'

Bobby Brown is remembering the daughter he shared with Whitney Houston — five years after her death at age 22. He shared how he got a "visit" from via a feathered friend. (Screenshot: Bobbi Kristina Brown via Instagram)

Bobby Brown is remembering the daughter he shared with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, on the fifth anniversary of her death.

The New Edition singer, 51, shared a throwback of a smiling young Bobbi Kristina, known to family as “Krissy,” on Sunday, writing, “There’s no way to explain how I feel.” But he tried, adding, “I miss you so much little girl.” And said, “You stay in my heart [and] on my mind every day.”

The sweet tribute ended with, “Daddy loves you.”

Brown later shared a second photo of a dove resting on a wall and said he felt it was a sign that Bobbi K. was there with him on the milestone anniversary of her death.

“My daughter came to see me today in the form of a dove,” he wrote.

Bobbi Kristina, the only child from the explosive Houston-Brown union, was just 22 when she died in hospice care on July 26, 2015. Six months earlier, she was found unresponsive by her then-fiancé Nick Gordon while face down in a bathtub at their Alpharetta, Ga., townhouse. The incident was eerily similar to the way her superstar singing sensation mom Houston died in 2012 at age 48.

Bobbi Kristina was placed in a medically induced coma and on life support, but it was determined that her brain function had diminished significantly. While doctors said it would take a miracle to save her, Brown did everything he could — including transporting Bobbi Kristina to Chicago to see a specialist. Not long after, she died in hospice care.

Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and 5-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Fourth Annual International Achievement in 1998. (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The autopsy was finally unsealed months later and said she died from "immersion associated with drug intoxication.” She had marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, morphine and an anti-anxiety medication in her system. However, the medical examiner's office statement noted, "Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as undetermined.”

Brown blamed Gordon, who was unofficially adopted by Houston and grew up as a sibling figure to Bobbi Kristina before they became romantically involved after Houston’s death. Bobbi Kristina’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Gordon for her wrongful death, claiming he provided her with a cocktail of drugs rendering her unconscious and then put her facedown in a tub of cold water. Gordon — who professed his innocence — ignored the lawsuit and failed to appear in court. As a result he was held “legally responsible” and was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina's family in 2016.

Gordon died on Jan. 1 as a result of a heroin overdose.