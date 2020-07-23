Kanye West gets visit from Damon Dash, shops at Walmart as Kim Kardashian divorce rumors escalate

Kanye West has been keeping busy in Wyoming amid his headline-making troubles with wife Kim Kardashian.

Amid talk of divorce and Kardashian’s plea for “compassion and empathy” during her husband’s reported bipolar episode, rapper and presidential hopeful West received another high-profile visitor, producer Damon Dash, at his Cody, Wyo., ranch. The men, who are longtime collaborators, hung out — and made a surprise shopping trip at a local Walmart.

The Roc-A-Fella Records founder shared a photo with West and others standing by a teepee, on the ranch grounds, writing, simply, “We good.”

On Wednesday, the men were photographed during a shopping trip at the discount chain store. They wore masks inside, while accompanied by bodyguards, and then sat outside talking alone for a while.

When Dash was reached by the New York Post for comment about the visit, he said of the Kardashian’s concern for West, “I don’t give a f*** about none of that. I see him — he’s cool. I don’t give a f*** what they say. He’s a little tired but he’s happy.”

Dash’s visit could be two-fold. In addition to checking on West’s well-being, a topic of conversation this week, it could also be work-related, as West is supposedly releasing a new album, Donda, tomorrow.

West shared a picture of what he captioned “YZY TEAM.” According to Us Weekly, the star’s loved ones, who have been worried, also flew to Cody “to be with him. The group worked to get him professional help.” Among the group are West’s manager, Bu Thiam, and close childhood friends from Chicago, Don “Don C” Crawley and John Monopoly. (Dave Chappelle was also a visitor at the ranch this week.)

A source told the magazine, “Kanye was evaluated by a doctor on [Monday], who determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time. Those close to Kanye are taking this very seriously — their top priority is to make sure that he’s safe and getting the necessary attention and treatment he needs.”

Amid Kardashian’s silence-breaking public statement about West, whom she tried to get help for after his controversial campaign rally speech on Sunday, People magazine reports that the couple has been considering divorce for “a long time.”

A source told that outlet "divorce had been in the process for several weeks,” with another adding, "There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over." While they had been “attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation ... now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say."

West and Kardashian, who have four kids, married in 2014. They have been plagued with breakup rumors since the start of their romance, but things started to kick up last year after he bought a ranch in Wyoming, which is very, well, not Kim. Then came his presidential bid.

It is that bid that really escalated things. While giving his first rally speech in South Carolina on Sunday,. he revealed a very personal detail to the world, saying that he and Kardashian nearly aborted their oldest daughter North, now 7. He was talking about being pro-life. That drew a swift reaction from the Kardashian camp, with Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, attempting to fly a doctor to the ranch to put West under an involuntary psychiatric hold, West said in one of his multiple Twitter rants this week.

Since then, he’s been publicly railing about the KarJenners on social media. That led to Kardashian breaking her silence about West’s mental health. The reality star said she’s “powerless” in helping West until he himself wants to be helped, and called for “compassion and empathy” as they try to “get through this.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



