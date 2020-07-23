Demi Lovato engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I knew I loved you the moment I met you'

Demi Lovato is engaged to soap star Max Ehrich.

The “I Love Me” singer and actress, 27, shared the happy news on Wednesday night — along with a photo of her very large diamond ring. The proposal took place on the beach in Malibu and was captured on camera, which she shared with fans.

Lovato, who was dressed in all white to The Young and the Restless star’s black for the big moment, wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Of the daytime heartthrob, whom she was first linked to in March, she wrote, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

Lovato, who has struggled with her body image, said that Ehrich never pressures her “to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich, 29, shared his own post, calling Lovato “every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.”

The photos were snapped by photographer Angelo Kritikos, who Lovato thanked for “hiding behind rocks” to capture “the entire thing.”



The ring was made by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco, People reports. A source told the magazine Ehrich picked out the diamond two months after they started dating, so around May, but waited for the custom setting to be completed. The rock is described as “huge.”

The engagement took place nearly two years to the day after Lovato suffered a near-fatal drug overdose. Over the last two years, she’s continued to seek treatment for her addiction while focusing on self-love. In March, she released her video for “I Love Me” which showed her moving on from her past, including past loves like Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated for six years before they split in 2016.

In April, she said she cut ties with all her exes — Valderrama, Joe Jonas — saying she realized it “wasn’t healthy.” In a birthday tribute to Ehrich — who she quarantined with — the next month, she praised him for loving her for who she is, saying “I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before. I can't explain it or you. you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.”

Lovato and Ehrich went public in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's “Stuck With U” video in early May. They danced and kissed under a starry sky.

Lovato, who is bisexual, has also spoken a lot about starting a family, saying earlier this year she was open to doing it with a man or a woman.

“I don't know what my future looks like,” she said in January. “I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without. ‘Cause women, we don't need partners to — ya know, amen!”

It looks like her future plans for the future are starting to solidify.

