All the celebrity cameos you might have missed in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s 'Stuck With U' video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are making us feel a little better about staying home with their new charity single “Stuck With U,” which is out Friday.

Instead of the typical polished and pricey music video, there’s a lot of solo camera work, showing their lives in quarantine. (Yes, both Grande’s hair and makeup are still perfect.) It also includes their isolation mates — Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, and Grande with her newish boyfriend, relator Dalton Gomez, making it official with a bedroom dance.

While it’s fun to get a glimpse into their lives, the video includes footage of many of their celebrity friends and fans quarantining as well. It’s actually a who’s who when it comes to starpower, so we break down the celebrity cameos we caught:

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Lovato, who is also managed by Scooter Braun, also made it official with her boyfriend, The Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich. They danced and kissed under a starry sky.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk: The Goop guru enjoyed a slowdance with her man in their robes. (Embroidered of course.)

