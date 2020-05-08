All the celebrity cameos you might have missed in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s 'Stuck With U' video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are making us feel a little better about staying home with their new charity single “Stuck With U,” which is out Friday.
Instead of the typical polished and pricey music video, there’s a lot of solo camera work, showing their lives in quarantine. (Yes, both Grande’s hair and makeup are still perfect.) It also includes their isolation mates — Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, and Grande with her newish boyfriend, relator Dalton Gomez, making it official with a bedroom dance.
While it’s fun to get a glimpse into their lives, the video includes footage of many of their celebrity friends and fans quarantining as well. It’s actually a who’s who when it comes to starpower, so we break down the celebrity cameos we caught:
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Lovato, who is also managed by Scooter Braun, also made it official with her boyfriend, The Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich. They danced and kissed under a starry sky.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk: The Goop guru enjoyed a slowdance with her man in their robes. (Embroidered of course.)
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner: What’s a production without a Kardashian? The Kar-Jenner sisters got a leg up on a tennis court.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: The That ‘70s Show co-stars really are enjoying quarantining together — he even gave her a dip.
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa: The happy parents danced — and you can’t miss Hudson’s smile.
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley: The couple shared a dance and kiss.
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato: The pair danced while holding their baby between them.
Eric Stonestreet: The Modern Family star cuddled up to his pup.
Ariana’s mom, Joan Grande, and brother, Frankie: It was a family affair for the Grande crew.
Justin’s family was there too: Here’s a split screen with his siblings.
2 Chainz: The rapper enjoyed a slow dance.
Jaden Smith: He popped up too for a solo cameo.
Ayesha and Stephen Curry: The coupled sipped some bubbly and kicked back.
Scooter Braun: Their manager, who got a songwriting credit, also took a spin with wife Yael.
Not on the list? Tiger King’s Carole Baskin. Bieber shared a clip the Big Cat Rescue founder sent in as a submission to be featured among fans social distancing in their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Grande wrote, “i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video.”
The video also shows clips of high schoolers who missed prom dancing in their dresses.
The song — which benefits the First Responders Children’s Foundation, a charity that awards scholarships to children of first responders — marks the third collaboration between Biebs and Grande after his 2015 single "What Do You Mean?" and 2019’s "Earth" by Lil Dicky.
