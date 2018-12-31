Demi Lovato reflects on 2018 months after overdose: ‘So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year’

Demi Lovato is in a reflective mood on the last day of 2018.

Five months after her nearly fatal overdose, the singer wrote on her Instagram Story, “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year.” Lovato also declared she will “never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

On July 24, Lovato was rushed to the hospital when she was found unresponsive in her Hollywood Hills home after a night of partying. It’s been unconfirmed what caused the “Sober” singer to overdose, although one report claimed it was fentanyl-laced oxycodone. The singer remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks with complications. Upon her release, she immediately entered a three-month treatment program.

After rehab, Lovato returned to Los Angeles where she has been spotted with her sober companion and rumored boyfriend, Henry Levy. The Grammy-nominated singer has also been increasingly more active on social media. Earlier this month, she told her fans not to trust tabloids when it comes to reports about her health.

I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018





If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME ✌🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018





Lovato added, “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s*** that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018





I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. 💕 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018





I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018





While Lovato has not publicly opened up about her overdose, the singer’s mother spoke out in September. Dianna De La Garza revealed her daughter was in “critical condition” for a “couple of days.”

“We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” De La Garza said. “I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her and for her sisters and for my family back home. … I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day.” She also thanked the doctors at Cedars-Sinai: “I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.”

Cheers to a happy and healthy 2019.

