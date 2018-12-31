    Demi Lovato reflects on 2018 months after overdose: ‘So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year’

    Demi Lovato performs onstage during the Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon, on June 24, 2018. (Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

    Demi Lovato is in a reflective mood on the last day of 2018.

    Five months after her nearly fatal overdose, the singer wrote on her Instagram Story, “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year.” Lovato also declared she will “never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

    (Photo: Demi Lovato via Instagram)

    On July 24, Lovato was rushed to the hospital when she was found unresponsive in her Hollywood Hills home after a night of partying. It’s been unconfirmed what caused the “Sober” singer to overdose, although one report claimed it was fentanyl-laced oxycodone. The singer remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks with complications. Upon her release, she immediately entered a three-month treatment program.

    After rehab, Lovato returned to Los Angeles where she has been spotted with her sober companion and rumored boyfriend, Henry Levy. The Grammy-nominated singer has also been increasingly more active on social media. Earlier this month, she told her fans not to trust tabloids when it comes to reports about her health.



    Lovato added, “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s*** that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”




    While Lovato has not publicly opened up about her overdose, the singer’s mother spoke out in September. Dianna De La Garza revealed her daughter was in “critical condition” for a “couple of days.” 

    “We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” De La Garza said. “I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her and for her sisters and for my family back home. … I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day.” She also thanked the doctors at Cedars-Sinai: “I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.”

    Cheers to a happy and healthy 2019.

