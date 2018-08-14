Demi Lovato facing 'extensive' rehab amid report she OD'd on fentanyl-laced Oxy

Demi Lovato’s journey with addiction, in her own words, is “not something that disappears or fades with time.”

As the singer continues with her recovery — now in Chicago, where she’s undergoing treatment with a therapist who focuses on sobriety, mental health, and wellness — new details have emerged about her apparent overdose on July 24.

E! News reports that Lovato, who left Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles a week ago for an out-of-state treatment facility, “will be in rehab for several months and is doing an extensive program to ensure she gets the help she needs,” according to a source. The stay in Chicago is just one part of the bigger recovery plan she has in place to heal and get her addiction in check.

In order to follow this treatment plan, Lovato had to clear her schedule, meaning canceling her remaining “Tell Me You Love Me” tour dates. She’s also keeping her contact with the outside world to a minimum. According to E! News’ Lovato insider, she “hasn’t been in communication with anyone,” including her ex Wilmer Valderrama, who was devastated by her relapse and visited her multiple times at the hospital in L.A. He is, however, in touch with her family. She “is really focusing on herself” and “her health right now,” and her family is making sure they “eliminate all distractions.”

And there are distractions — including in the media. A new TMZ report offers more insight into the alleged partying that led to Lovato’s overdose and claims the singer texted a drug dealer to come to her house. TMZ cites sources with direct knowledge who said, “Demi had been at a party in WeHo following a birthday celebration at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip. After the drug dealer got the text, he came to her house and we’re told the 2 freebased Oxycodone on tin foil.” However, the batch “appeared to be laced with fentanyl.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Lovato but did not immediately receive a response. However, an insider told E! News, “Demi is doing much better” overall. “She has become more open and is happy she is getting the help she needs.” That realization came after she began to “grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”

