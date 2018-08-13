Robin Wright marries Clement Giraudet in low-key ceremony

Surprise! Robin Wright is married.

The House of Cards actress, 51, wed her French boyfriend, Clement Giraudet, in a private ceremony Friday, People reports. “It was very intimate and low-key,” a source says. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet at a Paris soccer match in September. (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) More

According to Vogue Paris, Wright wore “a bohemian lace wedding dress perfect for dancing the night away.” A fan account posted an image of Wright on Instagram that appears to be the actress in a gown fitting that description.

Many details — like where exactly the secret nuptials took place and who made the guest list — have yet to be confirmed. But Dylan Penn, the 27-year-old daughter of Wright and Sean Penn, shared a video from La Roche-sur-le-Buis in France from a bohemian-looking wedding.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Wright’s publicist for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Wright and Giraudet, the head of VIP relations at Saint Laurent, were first photographed together in Paris nearly a year ago with her son, Hopper Penn, 25. The couple sparked marriage rumors a few months ago when they were spotted wearing matching gold bands on their ring fingers.

If the wedding buzz is true, this will be Wright’s third marriage. She was previously hitched to Dane Witherspoon for two years, but they divorced in 1988. Wright and Sean Penn, who have two children, began a tumultuous relationship shortly after. Together since 1989 and married in 1996, the pair filed for divorce twice, with it ultimately sticking in 2009.

“Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that. One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together,” she reflected to the Telegraph years later. “If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time.”

Wright found love again on the 2011 film Rampart with her co-star Ben Foster. She was surprised when he asked her out on a date. “I’d never, ever been asked out on a date before,” Wright said. “Never. I was frickin’ married my whole life, and even before that I hadn’t been asked out.”

Foster popped the question in January 2014. She called the proposal “such a shock” in that same interview, adding, “We felt married anyway. We’ve been together ever since the first date.”

Foster and Wright called off their engagement only to get back together months later. They split for good in the summer of 2015.

Unlike her relationship with Foster, Wright has not publicly discussed her romance with Giraudet.

