Demi Lovato temporarily leaves rehab to see mental health specialist

Demi Lovato is continuing to get the help she needs.

Two weeks after her apparent overdose, the “Sober” singer has temporarily left rehab to see a psychiatrist in Chicago. Lovato, 25, will meet with a professional who specializes in mental health, sobriety, and wellness. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Lovato, but did not immediately receive a response.

A source tells us that Lovato is “very committed” to her recovery.

“She’s taking this seriously,” the insider tells Yahoo. “She knows it’s not going to be easy and it hasn’t been, but she’s ready to do this.”

Lovato was found unconscious in her Hollywood home on July 24 and allegedly had to be revived with Narcan. According to reports, her medical emergency was nearly fatal. The singer was rushed to the hospital where she remained for 11 days. The longer-than-usual stay was due to “complications” she suffered that are “common after a drug overdose,” People reported.

On Saturday, the “Skyscraper” crooner was discharged and immediately entered rehab. She made her first public statement regarding the incident last weekend.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato continued, “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out the other side.”

She concluded by writing, “I will keep fighting.”

Our source says that’s exactly what she’s doing.

