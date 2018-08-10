'Blade Runner' actress Sean Young wanted for questioning in burglary

Sean Young is wanted for questioning related to her alleged involvement in a burglary in New York City, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm.

Police say the Blade Runner and Wall Street star was caught on surveillance video stealing two laptops and video production software from a store Thursday around noon. Footage allegedly shows Young and an unknown male companion breaking in and taking about $12,000 worth of goods. A spokesperson for the NYPD says Young is not in custody at this time.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Young’s representative for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Young has been tabloid fodder for decades. In the ’80s, James Woods sued her for harassment; the case was settled out of court. The 58-year-old actress has battled alcoholism for the better part of her career. She first entered rehab in 2008 after several public outbursts and agreed to be a patient on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2011.

Sean Young attends the premiere of Philomena hosted by the Weinstein Company at Paris Theater, Nov. 12, 2013, in New York. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I feel completely humiliated by the condition of my reputation,” she told Dr. Drew in one episode. “I feel like I’ve made a lot of stupid mistakes, and, you know, they have been kind of damaging to my career and insurmountable. I’ve been just assassinated; it’s never going to get any better; I’m going to keep getting hit on the chin by this really rough industry that indicted me.”

She said she lived in “a mountain of pain,” and the drinking took her away from that type of thinking. “I drink and I get happy,” she explained.

Young’s troubles continued after the show when she was arrested at an Oscars after-party in 2012 for allegedly slapping a security guard. The actress is still getting steady work in Hollywood, although her roles are smaller than they were in her heyday in the ’80s.

Sean Young released the following statement to Yahoo on Friday evening: “I was scheduled to retrieve my belongings from an apartment where I had been previously staying while working together with Director Timothy Hines and Producer Dominick Martini. I was expected and had confirmed my expected arrival with the buildings owner. When I arrived nobody was there to receive me but the door was unlocked and I assumed it had been left open so that I could pick up my belongings. I gathered what I believed to be my property but later discovered I was mistaken. I have contacted Dominick Martini to arrange for the 2 laptops to be returned and to pick up my 2 laptops at their earliest convenience but have now been receiving threatening voice mails from Director Timothy Hines who has been releasing untrue slanderous statements to the press. Mr Hines suffers from PTSD and deserves our sympathy and understanding and patience and hopefully this matter can be resolved quickly. I have not been contacted by the police or any lawyers regarding this matter. ”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



