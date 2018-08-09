Casey Affleck on #MeToo and bowing out of the Oscars: 'I think it was the right thing to do'

You haven’t heard much from Casey Affleck recently, and that’s exactly what he wanted. In the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, the Oscar winner retreated from the limelight after his controversial win at the 2017 Academy Awards.

“I’ve just been spending the rest of the time with my kids and my girlfriend and just trying to squeeze in a little bit of life,” he tells the Associated Press in a candid Q&A. With his new movie The Old Man & the Gun out this fall, it means getting back on the press circuit and revisiting issues that haven’t gone away.

In 2010, two women who worked on Affleck’s film I’m Still Here filed sexual harassment suits against him. The lawsuit resurfaced during his awards campaign for Manchester by the Sea, although it didn’t disrupt it one bit. Affleck won dozens of accolades, including the coveted Oscar for Best Actor, but his win put a spotlight on harassment in Hollywood well before the Harvey Weinstein scandal disrupted the industry.

Although Affleck maintained no wrongdoing, he skipped the 2018 Oscars (the previous year’s Best Actor winner is historically invited to present the Best Actress award the next year) given the current climate and implied it was his choice. He reflected on the decision to step away.

“I think it was the right thing to do just given everything that was going on in our culture at the moment,” he said. “And having two incredible women go present the Best Actress award felt like the right thing.”

Affleck was asked if #MeToo and #TimesUp caused him to reevaluate anything from his experience on I’m Still Here or the atmosphere on set.

“First of all, that I was ever involved in a conflict that resulted in a lawsuit is something that I really regret. I wish I had found a way to resolve things in a different way. I hate that,” he replied.

Affleck settled the suits out of court for an undisclosed amount.

He continued: “I had never had any complaints like that made about me before in my life, and it was really embarrassing and I didn’t know how to handle it — and I didn’t agree with everything, the way I was being described … the things that were said about me. But I wanted to try to make it right, so we made it right in the way that was asked at the time. And we all agreed to just try to put it behind us and move on with our lives, which I think we deserve to do … I want to respect them as they’ve respected me and my privacy. And that’s that.”

One of the women claimed that Affleck got into bed with her without her consent while she was asleep. The other alleged Affleck pressured her to stay in his hotel room and “violently grabbed [her] arm in an effort to intimidate her into staying” when she refused, according to the complaint.

