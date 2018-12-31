Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith don't celebrate their wedding anniversary together: 'The context of our union is totally different'

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk didn’t take a holiday on New Year’s Eve.

The actress, mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith posted a fresh episode Monday of the candid Facebook show that touched on Jada’s marriage to Willow’s father, Will Smith. The subject was appropriate because Jada and Will’s anniversary is Dec. 31. They tied the knot on the last day of 1997.

As the women discussed the end of another year, Adrienne asked her daughter, “So Jada, I know that for us it was always a time of celebration, but it was also the time that you and Will decided to marry. And since that has changed … do you look at it differently now? That day?”

Jada, who was noticeably wearing a Hillman College sweatshirt as a nod to her days on A Different World, said she does look at it differently.

“Oh, yeah, definitely, because it’s more of a life partnership. So it’s not steeped in… that day,” the Girls Trip star said. “We don’t really celebrate that day, you know what I’m saying, anymore in that sense because the context of our union is totally different. Usually, Will on New Year’s likes to be in an adventure, in the world somewhere. There’s no telling where he’s going to be. And I like to be inside. I don’t want to be in the world. He now has the freedom to go and have an awesome adventure of some kind.”

Although the two have dealt with split rumors for years, both have said that they never considered divorce as an option.

Will opened up about a rocky time in their marriage during an October episode of Red Table Talk. He described a period several years ago, after Willow had a hit with the 2010 song “Whip My Hair,” that he realized his family members, particularly Jada, were unhappy.

“The house was too big, there was always too many people here, she didn’t want to travel the way we traveled,” Will said. “She didn’t want all of her kids to be getting trolled on Twitter. She didn’t want any of that.”

“To have to let go of the picture, to have to let go of the dream was devastating,” he said. “We essentially had to destroy our marriage.”

The Aladdin star explained that he was “devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Whatever else is different, the love between the two has stayed strong, as evidenced by photos of their family together over the holidays.

