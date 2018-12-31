Jessie James Decker shares pic of her husband with just a tiny towel covering his nether regions: 'Lord have Mercy!'

Eric and Jessie James Decker attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)

You know how the concept of retirement often conjures up images of people fishing or doing crosswords, maybe taking a long car trip to see their grandkids? Well, Jessie James Decker just shared a photo of husband Eric Decker enjoying his post-NFL life that blows that away.

The singer and reality star’s image shows Eric, 31, almost fully in the buff, with a strategically placed white towel thrown over this lap. Eric, who retired from the New England Patriots after eight years in the league this past August, proves in the photo that he’s still in good shape with his washboard abs.

Her followers were appreciative, to put it mildly.

“Just choked on my sweet tea! Lord Jesus is so good!”

“You are one lucky woman @jessiejamesdecker [fire emoji] but you’re pretty hot too!”

“Lord have Mercy!”

“Broke out in a sweat just looking at this pic”

“I just spit my cookie out”

“Thank you for blessing us with this.”

The parents of three — Vivianne, 4, 3-year-old Eric and Forrest, 9 months — have had more time together since Eric left the football field.

“It’s been so good having him home,” Jessie told E! News in September. “I love being able to wake up to him every day and just be together as a family, it just feels good.”

According to fans, it doesn’t look so bad, either.

