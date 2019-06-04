Lisa Marie Presley reveals battle with opioid addiction in new book: 'I also fell prey'

Lisa Marie Presley, pictured in 2015, writes about her opioid addiction in a new book about the epidemic. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lisa Marie Presley’s addiction has been a big part of her divorce battle, but she’s said little about it publicly — until recently.

The 51-year-old singer, songwriter and, yes, daughter of Elvis Presley opened up for the first time about her “own addiction to opioids and painkillers” in a foreword she wrote for the book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain by Harry Nelson. She made it clear that she’s “grateful to be alive today.”

Lisa Marie Presley wrote the foreword for "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain." (Image: Amazon)

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” wrote Presley, whose father had an opioid addiction and ex-husband Michael Jackson died of an overdose.

She explained, “I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them” due to their dangerous addictiveness.

Lisa Marie Presley with her daughters —Riley Keough and Vivienne and Finley Lockwood — at Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2017. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Presley described it as “a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together. Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic. It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us... That starts with sharing our stories.”

While Presley tried to keep her own battle private, much of it was revealed within divorce filings dissolving her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood. On the Today show last August, she acknowledged her addiction, without getting into specifics, saying her troubles started at age 45. She said her therapist called her “a miracle” and told her, “I don't know how you're still alive.”

Presley admitted in the book that she was initially “ambivalent” about writing the foreword. “I had never openly spoken in public about my own addiction to opioids and painkillers,” she wrote. “I wasn’t sure that I was ready to share on such a personal topic.” But she decided to do it “to help other people.”

“Across America and the world, people are dying in mind-boggling numbers because of opioid and other drug overdoses,” she wrote. “Many more people are suffering silently, addicted to opioids and other substances. I am writing this in the hope that I can play a small part in focusing attention on this terrible crisis. I experienced firsthand how hard it is to cut through all of the bad information out there to get help. We all need to educate ourselves and the people around us on the dangers of opioids and other drugs, and understand what we can do to keep ourselves and the people we love safe.... Acknowledging that we are all at risk is not a measure of weakness, but of honesty.”