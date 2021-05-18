  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ozzy Osbourne defends Sharon Osbourne after ‘The Talk’ racial controversy

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ozzy Osbourne has wife Sharon Osbourne's back after her departure from The Talk amid a racial controversy.

During an Ozzy Speaks interview on SiriusXM, the Black Sabbath rocker admitted his wife of 38 years "has been going through the mill lately," referring to the scandal that ousted her from the show in April. He defended his manager and the mother of his three children, calling her the "most unracist person I've ever met."

"I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist, I'd tell you," Ozzy told co-host Billy Morrison.

He continued, "She's the possibly the most unracist person I've ever met — and I'm not just saying that."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon Osbourne as 'the most unracist person'

    Ozzy Osbourne says that a song on his upcoming album was about Sharon Osbourne and that she's "been through the mill of it."

  • Ozzy Osbourne calls Sharon ‘the most unracist person’ after ‘The Talk’ controversy

    Ozzy Osbourne has wife Sharon Osbourne's back after her departure from "The Talk" amid a racial controversy.

  • Kaia Gerber on finding her voice: 'For a long time, I thought my face and my body had more to say than I did'

    "I found myself in situations where I was, like, I actually don’t have the life experience that I need to handle this," the model tells Vogue.

  • Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute to Randy Rhoads: ‘I Owe My Career to Him’

    The guitarist, who played on Osbourne's first two solo albums, will be recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year

  • Charisma Carpenter explains the 'big risk' she took by speaking out against Joss Whedon

    The former "Buffy" star opened up about standing with Ray Fisher, the "Justice League" star who was the first to speak out about Whedon last summer.

  • Kim Kardashian Worries About Explaining "Who Kris Humphries Is" To Her Kids on KUWTK

    The mother of four is hesitant to show her kids Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the series concludes after 20 seasons. Plus, True Thompson gets a new nickname!

  • Amelia Gray Hamlin Channels Lookalike Mom Lisa Rinna in New Shoot — and Rewears Her Wedding Gown

    Lisa Rinna's 19-year-old daughter said it felt "weird" to slip into her mom's Alaïa wedding dress for the photo shoot

  • R.I.P. The Heartbreak Kid and Beethoven actor Charles Grodin

    As per the New York Times, Charles Grodin—the actor known for his roles in The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run, and Beethoven—has died from bone marrow cancer at his home in Connecticut. Grodin’s son, Nicholas, confirmed the news. He was 86.

  • 'It's like excluding all blonde people': Spain bars women with endometriosis from joining police

    Women with endometriosis have been banned from serving in Spain's police force in a decision that has been called "degrading" and likened to "excluding all blonde people". An estimated 10 per cent of women are affected by endometriosis, which can cause pelvic pain, heavy periods, painful bowel movements and infertility, meaning that thousands could be affected. Gynaecologists say the interior ministry’s change to the list of health-related exclusions shows a lack of understanding of a common condition. "It's a real outrage," said Maribel Acién, head of gynaecology at the San Juan University Hospital in Alicante. “To include it as a general exclusion seems degrading to me. Endometriosis affects a large number of the female population. It's like excluding all blonde people.” “This is completely discriminatory, and excludes many women who are able to lead a normal life,” said Emi Escudero, spokeswoman for EndoSpain, an association that represents women with endometriosis. Numerous celebrities, from Chrissy Teigen to Whoopi Goldberg, have opened up about their personal experiences, showing just how common the condition is.

  • Dad records powerful TikTok message for moms everywhere: ‘Stay strong, you are not alone’

    This TikTok dad has an important message for moms, and women everywhere are saying "thank you." The post Dad records powerful TikTok message for moms everywhere: ‘Stay strong, you are not alone’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Long History

    Before there was Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez, and Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas, there was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Bennifer was the It couple of the early aughts. Though the two ultimately went their separate ways in 2004, a recent vacation to Montana might indicate the resurrection of one of Hollywood's favorite romances.

  • Kumail Nanjiani to Play Chippendales Founder in Hulu Limited Series

    Kumail Nanjiani will play Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee in a limited series that has been ordered at Hulu, Variety has learned. The eight-episode series is titled “Immigrant.” It will tell the true story of Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male […]

  • The Sussexes Want to Attend the Queen's Jubilee and It's Causing a Lot of Drama

    Harry "wants to be there" for the Queen.

  • Sources Shut Down Shanna Moakler's Claims About Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Having an Affair

    Nope, sorry, never happened.

  • Biden smiling, Trump removed: Paris wax museum reopens to new political reality

    Closed since late October for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris wax museum will reopen on Wednesday with a new guest: U.S. President Joe Biden, posing with his arms crossed and flashing a toothy grin. A little further down the museum's halls, President Barack Obama's statue still stands, smiling serenely, but that of Donald Trump has been dismantled and put into storage. The Grevin Wax Museum, opened in 1882, has featured U.S. presidents since James Garfield, but when their term ends, their statue is taken down and the heads and bodies are kept in separate crates in the museum's cellars.

  • Drew Barrymore to Dylan Farrow: I was 'basically gaslit' about Woody Allen

    Add Drew Barrymore's name to the long list of stars who regret working with Woody Allen. When Barrymore sat down on her daytime talk show with Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter who has accused him of sexual abuse, she said she wanted to "explain myself" and expressed regret that she starred in the director's 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You. "There was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen," Barrymore told Farrow. "And then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told." Farrow recently discussed her allegations that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven in the four-part HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow. Allen has denied the allegations. In recent years following the #MeToo movement, numerous actors have said they regret their decision to work with the director despite the abuse allegations against him, including Kate Winslet and Timothée Chalamet. Barrymore on her show thanked Farrow for coming forward with her story, telling her, "I see what's happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice," while Farrow became emotional as she thanked Barrymore for her "generous" comments. "It's easy for me to say, 'Of course you shouldn't work with him, he's a jerk, he's a monster,'" Farrow said. "But I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story, what I went through, was important enough to you to reconsider that." Watch the conversation below. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden reportedly likes a 'low-key' White House

  • Charles Grodin Dies: ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Actor, Unrivaled Talk Show Curmudgeon Was 86

    Charles Grodin, the comic, scene-stealing actor of such films as The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run and Beethoven who later established himself as a curmudgeonly talk show guest without rival, died today at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 86. His son, Nicholas, told The New York Times that the cause of death was bone marrow […]

  • Commentary: Faye Resnick was reviled during the O.J. Simpson trial. She's overdue an apology

    As reality TV's perpetual best friend, the confidante of Nicole Brown Simpson has helped define one of the genre's key roles — and redefine her image.

  • Guantanamo’s oldest prisoner to be released after 16 years without charge

    Saifullah Paracha, the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo Bay, will be released after more than 16 years in custody, his lawyer has said. The 73-year-old from Pakistan has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaeda but never charged with a crime. In addition to being the oldest detainee, Mr Paracha has also been described as among the most unwell, with the New York Times reporting that he has heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Mr Paracha, who was captured in Thailand in 2003, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, according to Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November. He was "not a continuing threat" to the US, Ms Sullivan-Bennis said, adding that she believed he would be sent back to Pakistan in the coming months.

  • Naomi Campbell Reveals She's Become a Mom at 50

    The 50-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she has welcomed a daughter. Campbell’s celebrity and fashion friends shared all their love in the comments.