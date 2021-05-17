  • Oops!
Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco employee who enforced mask mandate

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
Ricky Schroder is apologizing to the Costco employee he confronted on camera for doing his job enforcing the company and state's mask policy.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the former Silver Spoons star — who demanded to be allowed into the L.A.-area store without a mask after the CDC said vaccinated people could start going without masks both indoors and out — took a minute to apologize to the supervisor he chided in his viral video.

"First off, to Jason at Costco," Schroder, 51, began. "Jason, nothing personal. I'm not upset with you or anybody in a position like you have ... works for a living. I understand that you were following their laws and rules. I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords, and sorry that I had to use you to do it. I'm sorry. If I hurt your feelings, I apologize."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder)

He continued, "I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people's feelings. I'm sorry I hurt your feelings, but I want us all to be free. I want us all to go back to the way it was. I don't want this COVID reality they all want — COVID passports. I don't want it. And neither should you."

In the 7-minute video, the NYPD Blue alum went on to also apologize to "single moms" for apparently making comments that weren't well-received in another video. Schroder, who has said President Biden's win was "illegitimate" and suggested COVID was created by the Chinese to reduce the population, went on to share other political opinions, including talking about the "lawlessness in L.A." making him feel unsafe under the current government. He also shared his support of "Back the Blue," and delivered a message to the "Black community" saying people of color should embrace new leaders — like outspoken conservative Candace Owens.

Schroder made headlines over the weekend for his Costco anti-mask rant — and was backed by fellow former child star Scott Baio. During the store exchange, The Champ actor requested a refund for his membership because he wasn't allowed in without a mask — and called on everyone else in the state to do the same. The employee remained calm restating the corporate policy for the California store.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder)

Costco announced Friday that, following the CDC guidance, fully vaccinated people in states with no state or local mask requirements could shop without wearing a mask (except in health care areas: pharmacy, optical and hearing aid). However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not loosened mask restrictions for the state, saying he will consider doing so by June 15 if COVID cases continue to drop. (Other states are also taking the wait-and-see approach.)

When the state rule was explained to Schroder by the Costco employee, he replied, "Oh, if they allow us? If they grant us that, our kings? The people in power? You're going to listen to these people? They've destroyed our economy. They’re destroying our culture. They’re destroyed our state. And you’re just going to listen to their rules?"

Schroder has been in the news quite a bit the last few years. In November, Schroder put up "hundreds of thousands" of dollars to help bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., last year.

He said he did it because Rittenhouse "will be proven innocent," but he felt the teen was being tried in the media — and he felt he could relate. In 2019, he was arrested twice on suspicion of domestic violence. However, no charges were filed after his girlfriend was uncooperative. She reportedly blamed the second incident on herself for startling Schroder as he slept. (In November, he posted a statement from his girlfriend blaming her alcoholism for his arrests.)

"It sucked because everybody thought I was a woman beater, and I’m not a woman beater," Schroder told the New York Post. "I was tried and convicted in the court of the media. But you have to understand, that’s only my reputation that was being destroyed."

Schroder later called police to report "negative social media posts" related to him helping Rittenhouse post bail.

Schroder's wife Andrea Bernard filed for divorce in 2016 — just shy of their 24th wedding anniversary. They are parents of two sons, Luke and Holden, and two daughters, Cambrie and Faith.

