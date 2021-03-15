  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘The Talk’ hiatus: Why CBS is investigating the show and Sharon Osbourne

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Talk is temporarily silenced — with live shows for Monday and Tuesday canceled — as CBS investigates last Wednesday's show. The dramatic episode saw co-host Sharon Osbourne defend Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle, leading to a heated debate about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

In the aftermath, Holly Robinson Peete — one of the original The Talk co-hosts, who was let go after the first season — claimed Osbourne said she was "too ghetto" for the show and was behind her firing. Osbourne denied both claims, publicly sharing a private email Robinson Peete sent her after she was axed seemingly blaming another original co-host, Julie Chen, for her removal from the show.

Here's how this messy saga has played out so far...

March 14: It's announced that The Talk will go on a brief hiatus as part of the investigation into Wednesday's episode, canceling its live shows for Monday and Tuesday.

March 13: In an interview with Variety, Osbourne said, "I blame the network for it" Wednesday's show. "I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation." She said that in the 11 years she's been on the show, it was the first time she wasn't involved in the planning of the segment. She said showrunners asked her if she was OK being asked about Morgan and, "I said, 'Sure, they can ask me whatever.' But then I get on there, "I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter." Amid the conversation, largely with Black co-hosts Underwood and Elaine Welteroth, "They had me there for 20 minutes... [I] begged [producers] to stop, to please change subjects.. I don’t know why they did it to me. The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me."

Osbourne also addressed Robinson Peete's allegations that she made a racist comment about her (calling her "too ghetto" for The Talk) and played a role in her 2011 firing. Osbourne took to social media and posted a private email from Robinson Peete in September 2011 in which Robinson Peete claimed former co-host Chen made a racist comment about her and was spreading lies about her. Chen is married to Les Moonves, who at the time was chairman and CEO of CBS, and Robinson Peete claimed they were blacklisting her from CBS. (Chen left The Talk in 2018 after #MeToo allegations were made against Moonves and he stepped down.)

March 12: Osbourne used social media to issue an apology to "anyone of color that I offended" with her remarks on Wednesday's show. She said she "panicked" after being "blindsided" with the conversation.

Morgan said she was being "bullied" into apologizing and demanded an apology from The Talk.

Robinson Peete, who was an original co-host from 2010-11, tweeted an allegation that Osbourne was racist toward her when she was on the show — and suggested she was behind her firing. (In 2011, Osbourne told Howard Stern Robinson Peete and fellow co-host Leah Remini were let go because "Some people don't really know who they are and you have to know who you are when you're in something like this." When Stern asked why nobody told them that directly, as the women claimed at the time, Osbourne replied, "Why should we call them to discuss?")

It is announced that CBS will be investigating Wednesday's show. In a statement, the network said, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

March 11: At the top of Thursday's show, co-host Amanda Kloots addressed the debate the day before and said, "We are a TV family here. Sometimes we argue like we did yesterday and sometimes we laugh but we are back together again today and we are ready to start today's show. So, let's get into these topics."

March 10: At the top of The Talk, Underwood said "Mrs. O" would like to discuss criticism she faced after standing with Morgan. Osbourne said Morgan was sharing his opinion and has a right to say what he feels — as everyone does with their freedom of speech.

"Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion. But why is it that because I defended a longtime friend ... that everybody goes: If you support him, then you must be racist because he's racist," Osbourne said on the show. "I support him for his freedom of speech.... I'm not racist — neither is Piers. I hate the fact to even be saying: I'm not racist. It's a terrible evil word to call anybody without knowledge of that. What have I ever said about anybody that is racist? It's not within me."

Underwood suggested Osbourne was giving "validation" to Morgan being dismissive of Markle's racism allegations while Elaine Welteroth tried to discuss "unconscious bias." Osbourne said some of the U.K. media coverage of Markle was "evil" and racist, "But I'm sorry. If I say, Listen, he's my friend. He's entitled to his opinion. If he thinks Meghan — whatever he says about her — I don't agree with what he says but I agree with his right to say what he feels." She went on to say, "I don't know everything [Morgan] has ever said about Meghan, but I never personally have heard him say anything about her color or race... I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist?"

As the show went to commercial, something Osbourne said was censored and when they returned it was clear the conversation didn't stop during the break. Osbourne clutched a tissue and said to Underwood, "If anyone should be crying, it should be me. She demanded that Underwood, "Educate me. Tell me when you have heard him say racist things?" Underwood said it was the implication, but she didn't want it to seem they were attacking Osbourne and calling her racist.

"It's too late," Osbourne said. "The seed's already sowed."

March 9: Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being called out for his comments about Markle.

Osbourne, who used to appear on America's Got Talent with Morgan, defended him storming off the show, saying, “I think people forget, he’s in a position because they pay him for his opinion. He’s a royalist, and there's nothing wrong with that. The generation he was born into, we were all taught to be royalists. We were all taught at school…You fight for your Queen and your country.” She also said Morgan was just "hurt by Meghan," who Morgan has claimed was friendly with him until she started dating Prince Harry — and then she ghosted him.

When it's announced Morgan quit Good Morning Britain, Osbourne tweeted that she stood with Morgan.

March 8: The morning after Markle's Oprah interview, Morgan said on Good Morning Britain that he didn't believe anything Markle said, including allegations of racism and that she experienced suicidal thoughts.

The topic is also discussed on The Talk. Osbourne supports the duchess in her claims of racism within the royal family. She called Archie being denied a royal title allegedly due to his skin color "deplorable" and said it's "absolute racism at its height." The U.K. native said she was "ashamed" of the way Markle and Prince Harry were treated.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Elton John calls Vatican's stance against gay marriage 'hypocrisy'

    The Vatican reportedly financially supported John's bio pic, "Rocketman."

  • Sharon Osbourne denies calling Holly Robinson Peete 'too ghetto' as CBS launches probe: 'I never uttered those words'

    CBS is investigating "The Talk" host's debate about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

  • Dylan Farrow speaks out at conclusion of 'Allen v. Farrow': 'Never stop believing survivors'

    As the finale of "Allen v. Farrow" aired Sunday on HBO Max, Dylan — the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen — said, "To have my truth finally acknowledged by so many of you means the world to me."

  • This Is Why "The Talk" Just Abruptly Went on a Hiatus

    The hosts of daytime chat show The Talk aren't doing any talking on our TV screens right now. Following a heated discussion on one of last week's episodes, The Talk has gone on hiatus. The decision came following a conversation between hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood about TV host Piers Morgan's comments on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.When Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and her husband Prince Harry aired on Sunday, Mar. 7, it became a huge topic of conversation. The interview brought in a whopping 17 million viewers, who watched as Harry and Meghan opened up more than they ever had before about their experience in the British royal family and the British tabloid media.So, of course, the interview was also discussed on The Talk throughout the week that followed. But, in the Mar. 10 episode, the conversation became specifically about Morgan's disparaging comments about Meghan, which is where things took a turn.Read on to find out what Osbourne and Underwood had to say on The Talk, and find out why this led the show to take a hiatus. And for more on Meghan and Harry's interview, check out Meghan Markle Just Said This Is Her One Regret About Royal Life. First, here's why the co-hosts were discussing Morgan in the first place. Morgan, who was until recently a host of the British morning show Good Morning Britain, has long been outspoken about his issues with Meghan. So, after the interview with Winfrey aired, of course, he had something more to say.In the interview, Meghan talked about the state of her mental health as a new member of the royal family and said that, at times, she didn't want to be live anymore. In response, Morgan said on Good Morning Britain, "I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."Meghan sent a letter of complaint to the show's network, ITV, the BBC reports. In the letter she "raised concerns about how Piers Morgan's words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others…," according to Chris Ship, the royal editor of ITV News. The BBC also reports that ITV received 41,000 complaints from viewers in total. It was soon announced that Morgan would be leaving Good Morning Britain. He has said he stands by his comments.For more on the controversial anchor, check out Piers Morgan Was Banned From This Celebrity's Talk Show. Osbourne lent her support to Morgan on Twitter. On Mar. 9, Osbourne tweeted in support of her friend Morgan. "@piersmorgan I am with you," she wrote. "I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth."Osbourne also appeared on a segment on BBC News, during which she said she didn't know what Morgan has against Meghan personally, and addressed the idea that his repeated comments on Meghan are racially motivated. "He has a right to his opinion, that's what he gets paid for," Osbourne said. "The thing is, he's not racist in the slightest … Neither am I."Read more about the situation in The Comment That Made Piers Morgan Storm Off His Show Before Quitting. The next day, Underwood challenged Osbourne's position on The Talk. On the Mar. 10 episode of The Talk, Osbourne discussed her feelings about Morgan and again said that she believes that he has the right to say whatever he wants. In response, Underwood said, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"Osbourne got noticeably emotional and said she felt like she was "about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" She went on to say that Underwood needed to "educate" her."I will ask you again Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break and I'm asking you again, and don't try and cry cause if anyone should be crying it should be me," Osbourne said. "Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things."Underwood replied that "it is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it." She continued, "To not want to address that because [Meghan] is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that's what makes it racist." Underwood also noted that she considers Osbourne a friend and was not accusing her of being racist.For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The whole show is now under review. In the wake of that conversation and viewer response to it, the show is under an internal review by CBS. As reported by E! News, CBS said in a statement, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."E! News also reported that, according to an anonymous source, Osbourne's words made some of the show's staff uncomfortable. "Several employees reached out to HR after Wednesday's show because of the way Sharon Osbourne handled the conversation," the source said. "Sharon's defense of Piers Morgan felt like a triggering moment and it was very difficult for many of the staff to watch."For another uncomfortable daytime incident, This Was the Worst Guest "The View" Ever Had, Former Host Says. Osbourne has apologized, but is also facing another accusation. On Mar. 12, Osbourne released a lengthy statement on Twitter in which she apologized "to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said." She added, "I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive&allowed my fear&horror of being accused of being racist take over."But now, Osbourne is facing another claim related to her hosting position on The Talk. Former co-host Holly Robinson Peete tweeted on Mar. 12, "I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk…then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm&respectful because…she HAD to." This is a claim that had been brought up before, by another former co-host, Leah Remini, who said that Osbourne used that word to describe both her and Peete.In response, Osbourne tweeted a screenshot of an email she says Peete sent her after she left the show. Osbourne also posted, "Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was 'too ghetto' to be on the Talk, as well as not having her fired."Read more recent news about The Talk with Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Intense COVID Symptoms in Instagram Video.

  • The Talk Going on Unplanned Hiatus Amid Sharon Osbourne Flap

    The Talk is temporarily going silent following the recent heated debate on racism that sparked between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. The CBS gabfest is taking a brief hiatus, cancelling its Monday and Tuesday shows in order to conduct an internal review, a source confirms to TVLine. The show is currently scheduled to return […]

  • Sharon Osbourne Responds to Holly Robinson Peete's Allegation She Had Her Fired From 'The Talk'

    On Saturday, Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter to deny Holly Robinson Peete’s claim that she had her fired from ‘The Talk’ in 2011. Osbourne also denied ever saying that her former co-host was ‘too ghetto’ to appear on the talk show.

  • New COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Stop Six as officials seek equitable approach

    The Stop Six neighborhood is one of the county’s lowest vaccinated neighborhoods with only a 3.38% one-dose vaccination rate.

  • Grammy Ratings Hit All-Time Lows In Viewership & Key Demo – Update

    UPDATE, 1:33 PM: The final numbers are out for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and they’re not going to make the Top 10. Well, unless you are talking about the Top 10 least watched Grammys ever. Under that metric, the 62nd annual Grammys were #1. While topping the audience for the most recent Emmys and the […]

  • As deadline for PPP applications approaches, lawmakers rush to extend program through May

    The Paycheck Protection Program stops taking applications March 31. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is scrambling to pass legislation to extend PPP.

  • The Masked Singer: The First Clues About Seashell, Raccoon and More

    The Masked Singer is back for another season, and you know what that means: It’s time to put on your who-could-possibly-be-under-those-giant-foam-heads hats! Wednesday’s premiere introduced us to five of Season 5’s competitors: Russian Doll, Seashell, Raccoon, Snail and Porcupine Robopine. And even before this “game-changing” season started in on its twists — aka the previously […]

  • ‘Secret Invasion’: Marvel Disney Plus Series Adds ‘One Night in Miami’ Star Kingsley Ben-Adir

    “One Night in Miami” star Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the Disney Plus Marvel series “Secret Invasion,” Variety has learned. Exact character details for Ben-Adir’s character are being kept under wraps, but according to sources he will be playing a main villain. Jackson will reprise the role of Nick […]

  • Inside Karlie Kloss' Private World as Model, Activist, Entrepreneur and New Mom

    Karlie Kloss, the globetrotting supermodel and founder of Kode With Klossy, had her own whirlwind Cinderella story even before she met Josh Kushner, who turned out to be her Prince Charming.

  • 2 Men Charged With Assaulting Brian Sicknick, Cop Who Died After Capitol Riot

    Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia were arrested Sunday.

  • L.A. County to reopen indoor restaurants, gyms

    Indoor dining allowed at 25 percent capacity in Los Angeles County. Hummus Republic owner Monique Patriota with reaction on 'Fox & Friends First.'