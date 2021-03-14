Sharon Osbourne denies calling Holly Robinson Peete 'too ghetto' as CBS launches probe: 'I never uttered those words'

Sharon Osbourne denies calling former Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete "too ghetto." (Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne has denied accusations from Holly Robinson Peete that she complained that Peete was "too ghetto." Peete claims that alleged comment played a role in her being removed as a host of The Talk in 2011, after just one season.

"In response to [Peete's] accusation of me getting her fired from [The Talk] and saying she was 'too ghetto' to be on The Talk," Osbourne wrote on Instagram. "I never once uttered those words and I am sharing an email sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from [the show] and Ms. Peete’s email speaks for itself."

There is a screenshot of an email allegedly from Peete, in which the actress seems to blame Julie Chen for her removal from the show rather than Osbourne. Chen was a co-host on The Talk until 2018, when her husband ,Les Moonves, was removed as chairman and CEO of CBS due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

"CBS is doing behind-the-scenes damage to my career with other studios and nets ..." Peete allegedly wrote to Osbourne. "And now Les is getting in the mix — completely lying, defending Julie."

This public war of words between Peete and Osbourne was sparked by the backlash that Osbourne received after she defended Piers Morgan last week following his exit as co-host of Good Morning Britain. Morgan has repeatedly criticized Meghan Markle, even questioning her sincerity as she opened up about her ongoing struggle with her mental health. Osbourne said that despite the fact that she disagreed with Morgan, she supported him because he is her friend and she respects his right to share his opinion.

Osbourne was then confronted on The Talk by co-host Sheryl Underwood, who told Osbourne that her sticking up for Morgan was perceived by many as excusing his racist behavior. Osbourne responded by asking Underwood to point to an instance of Morgan saying something racist, to which Underwood responded that "it is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."

As a result of the tense confrontation, CBS has launched an internal review, while Osbourne tweeted out an apology for her response to being questioned by Underwood.

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry," she wrote. "I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Peete responded to the drama by accusing Osbourne of forcing her off the show for being "too ghetto."

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk...then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

Osbourne has placed most of the blame on CBS for the entire incident, saying that she was "totally blindsided by the whole situation," as she says she was asked right before the show if it was OK if she was asked about her defense of Morgan.

"I was honestly in shock," Osbourne told Variety. "I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter."

