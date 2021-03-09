Meghan Markle’s dad and half-sister react to Oprah interview while Prince Charles stays silent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speaking with Oprah Winfrey. (Photo: JOE PUGLIESE/HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBS)

While the royal family has remained mum, Meghan Markle's estranged father and half-sister are speaking out about the interview she and Prince Harry did with Oprah Winfrey.

The buzzy sit-down, which initially aired Sunday on CBS and drew 17 million viewers, included Meghan discussing Thomas Markle selling stories about her to the British tabloids and Samantha Markle writing a tell-all book about her. Now, they are now having their say. Plus, a new, unseen clip of the Oprah conversation has been released in which Meghan talks about privacy.

On Tuesday, Prince Charles was asked about the interview while making a public appearance. According to People magazine, he chuckled and continued walking, refusing to answer. In the sit-down, Harry talked about his father refusing to take his phone calls when he and Megan decided to step down from their roles as senior family members due to feeling unprotected by the royal family. Harry also didn't eliminate his father from the list of potential family members who allegedly discussed Archie's skin tone.

While Charles was quiet, the Markles are not. Thomas, a former TV lighting director, appeared on Good Morning Britain in an interview with Meghan critic Piers Morgan.

"Bottom line is I've never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form," Thomas told the outlet of his estranged daughter. "When they say I'm taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press... When they decide to start talking to me, I'll stop talking to the press."

Thomas Markle reacts to bombshell Oprah interview in GMB world exclusivehttps://t.co/DN185hhPmc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

Though he wasn't complimentary. At one point Thomas said, "We all make mistakes," while talking about the rift, but then added of the son-in-law he has never met: "But I've never played naked pool. I've never dressed up like Hitler." (Harry wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005, which he apologized for. In 2012, photos of a strip billiards game he participated in during a trip to Las Vegas were sold to the media.)

‘No one took any time to protect our family, we were attacked by the press everyday.’



Thomas Markle claims he was ‘left out to dry’ by Harry and Meghan facing negative press attention. pic.twitter.com/PaLFLDFWP9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

Thomas also weighed in on Meghan's claim that, when she was pregnant with Archie, a senior member of the family had a discussion with Harry about the potential skin-tone of the baby, due to Meghan being mixed race.

The "whole thing about color and the baby's skin color is bull****," Thomas claimed.

He went on to say, “I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.”

‘I don’t think the royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist.’



Thomas Markle tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 he doesn’t think the British public or royal family are racist.



Watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry now👉https://t.co/V0BWr4P9RR pic.twitter.com/ktlc5Qn7hF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

Thomas said, “The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be — I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody … It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist."

Samantha, who is from Thomas's first marriage, also had her say.

“I definitely see a narcissistic personality disorder,’’ the The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister: A Memoir, Part One author told the Australian radio show Fifi, Fev and Nick of her half-sister. "I’m not diagnosing her. She needs to see a counselor."

As for Harry, Samantha said he "reminds me of one of those kidnap victims who eventually starts to believe that their life was so horrible and they’re in love with their captor... She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew."

She also responded to Meghan saying she grew up as an "only child," and not seeing her half-sister for 18 years and then 10 years before that, "Everyone has seen her with my at my graduation in 2008. That's not 19 years ago... Were there body doubles in those photographs?"

In another interview with Inside Edition, Samantha said she no sympathy for Meghan revealing that she had suicidal thoughts amid the scrutiny.

"Depression is not an excuse for treating people like dishrags and disposing of them," Samantha replied.

On Tuesday, another previously unaired clip from the Oprah interview ran on The Oprah Magazine website. In it, Meghan was asked about privacy and how, when she started dating a royal, she should have expected to lose a certain degree of it.

"I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect," the former Suits actress replied.

She used an example to make her point, saying, "If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"

She continued, "And then if they double down and say, 'No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I'm just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy... because you shared one image with me.'"

Meghan said she and Harry never asked for complete privacy, calling it "a false narrative. I've never talked about privacy." She said that instead, they were sharing the "parts of their lives" they were "comfortable" with giving the public access to.

After all, she added, "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.' No one would want that. So it's about boundaries. And it's about respect."

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after co-host Alex Beresford called for compassion for Harry and criticized Morgan's ongoing, very vocal criticism of Meghan.

"Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen," Beresford said as Morgan stormed off.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

On Monday, Morgan was criticized by the mental health charity Mind after he also dismissed Meghan saying she experienced suicidal thoughts amid the scrutiny and the press, and lack of support from the royal family. During the broadcast, Morgan said, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

