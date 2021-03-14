Jennifer Lopez posts defiant video amid Alex Rodriguez breakup reports

Jennifer Lopez addressed rumors about her life in a defiant video posted to social media. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Jennifer Lopez is showing herself some love this #SelfCareSunday, as speculation surrounding her relationship with Alex Rodriguez reaches a fever pitch.

On Friday, the couple of four years were reported to have called off their engagement amid rumors that former baseball star Rodriguez was pursuing Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy on the side. The stars then issued a joint statement insisting they were still together but were "working through some things." On Saturday, the 45-year-old Rodriguez, seen out and about in Miami, told TMZ that he's not single.

Lopez, meanwhile, is letting some old video clips and photos do the talking for her. On Sunday, the day the 51-year-old usually devotes to a wellness-inspired selfie for #SelfCareSunday, she instead uploaded a feisty "Sunday Brunch Playlist" that has fans screaming "let 'em know queen!!!"

Soundtracked to Saweetie's "Pretty Bitch Freestyle" — which, warning, includes NSFW lyrics — the defiant video cobbles together clips from Lopez's work and social media feed, from her firing cash into a crowd to her famous swimsuit selfies to her performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January. Headlines about her rumored A-Rod split and her response to claims she's had Botox flash on screen as Saweetie raps "I ain't worried about a blog or a bitch."

Message received. Fans are lapping the video up, with comments calling it "a whole vibe."

"We are all ready for a breakup dance album!" wrote one commenter.

"YASSSSSSSS QUEEN!!!!!! You tell them," another follower wrote.

"Remind [people] that you're an ICON," added a fan. "You don't need no man."

Many fans also praised the star — seen pole-dancing in Hustlers and stunning on social media in various clips — for being "unbothered" about the A-Rod drama.

Photos of the couple, including their recent trip to the Dominican Republic, remain on Lopez's feed.

