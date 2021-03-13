Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Split, Denying They're Fully Over

Alyssa Bailey
·1 min read
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have addressed reports that they broke up for the first time. To TMZ this morning, the couple denied their relationship was fully over, saying: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." Those things, TMZ adds, have not related to a third party.

On Friday, People, TMZ, and Page Six all reported that Rodriguez and Lopez had called off their engagement after four years of dating. Rodriguez proposed to Lopez back in March 2019. The two planned two weddings, both originally scheduled for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic delayed those plans and ultimately ended them.

As Lopez explained to ELLE in her cover story published this January, “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

She added, “We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”

While Lopez and Rodriguez were photographed out often together in Florida, where they quarantined with their families for much of last year, the two privately had their struggles. A source told People that the split “has been a long time coming.”

It was not clear initially what caused the two to part ways. TMZ reported initially that the two broke up Friday.

