Sheryl Underwood Opens Up About Exchange with Sharon Osbourne About Piers Morgan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

getty images (3)

Sheryl Underwood spoke out about the intense exchange she had with Sharon Osbourne on The Talk earlier this week.

Osbourne, 68, defended her friend Piers Morgan on Wednesday's episode following the backlash for his controversial remarks questioning the validity of Meghan Markle's discussion on mental health during her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Addressing the situation, Underwood, 57, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Friday, "I got calls from all over the world from people that I was wondering, 'How did you find me? How do you know me?' I was getting prayers, I was getting love."

She added, "And I want people to know this, I believe that God was telling me, 'I have a plan for you. I am about to pour down a blessing upon you. I just need to know, are you ready because you will face this again?' "

She continued, "I just wanted to be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves."

the talk Sharon Osbourne (L) and Sheryl Underwood (R) on The Talk

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Apologizes for 'Panicked' Defense of Piers Morgan amid Meghan Markle Controversy

"We are the only race of people that carry the race wherever we go, and we're responsible for that," The Talk co-host said. "And I want to thank everybody all over the world in social media, everybody in radio, television, news, everywhere, everybody that reached out."

Underwood added, "What power you had to make me understand you have matured Sheryl Underwood. You have matured. Because I could have messed it up, couldn't I? I could have messed it up."

She also discussed the chat she had with Osbourne on her podcast.

Underwood said she kept her composure because she considers Osbourne a "friend."

getty images (2)

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Argues with Sheryl Underwood Over Support for Piers Morgan: 'He's My Friend'

"I thought we were having a conversation like we normally do. But then I got a feeling that, wait a minute, this ain't what it usually is," she explained. "I also got another feeling of, okay, Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position … this is time for you to show what you're made of, and in a personal way. No matter what somebody says about you, I can show you something better than I can tell you."

During their conversation on Wednesday, Underwood questioned Osbourne about her outspoken support of Morgan, 55, amid his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, 39.

"What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?" Osbourne asked.

Their conversation quickly turned emotional with Osbourne telling Underwood to "educate" her and warning her not to cry during the episode. "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Osbourne asked while on the verge of tears.

the talk

RELATED: Alex Beresford Didn't Want Piers Morgan to Quit Good Morning Britain: I Wanted Him to 'Listen'

Underwood explained that while Morgan was not overtly racist, she found it hard to understand why Osbourne was defending him so fiercely.

She told Osbourne, "It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."

"To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that's what makes it racist," Underwood said. "But right now, I'm talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist."

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Since their exchange, Osbourne has apologized for her on-air remarks.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she wrote in a statement shared on her Twitter Friday. "I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne continued. "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better."

Osbourne's defense came a day after Morgan walked off Good Morning Britain's set after his co-host Alex Beresford slammed him for his comments about Markle.

"I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to," Beresford said. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

After the episode aired and many viewers made complaints, Morgan announced his departure from the early morning show.

Recommended Stories

  • Men in Kilts Sneak Peek: Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Visit the Oldest Tailor in Scotland

    Because it wouldn't be a series on Scottish culture without a little bit of tweed.

  • Sharon Osbourne 'sorry' if she caused offence by defending Piers Morgan

    The 68-year-old said she 'panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive' on 'The Talk'.

  • Piers Morgan demands apology from 'The Talk' after Sharon Osbourne shares statement clarifying racism stance

    Sharon Osbourne apologized to people of color after her appearance on "The Talk" in which she broke down crying while defending Piers Morgan.

  • Watch The King of Queens reunion honoring Jerry Stiller

    Arthur might have been a thorn in Doug's side, but The King of Queens cast is still going to celebrate him. Watch the video below featuring a special cast reunion of the beloved sitcom, all in tribute to the late Jerry Stiller, who had a lasting impact on the show as ornery Arthur. In the special, the cast gathers to read a classic episode of The King of Queens and celebrate the life of Stiller, who died in 2020.

  • Piers Morgan blames bullies for Sharon Osbourne's apology — and says he deserves one

    In the latest fallout from Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, Piers Morgan says Sharon Osbourne was 'shamed' into apologizing for defending him.

  • Sharon Osbourne Apologizes for 'Panicked' Defense of Piers Morgan amid Meghan Markle Controversy

    "I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," Sharon Osbourne said

  • Step Inside One of the Prettiest Country Farmhouses We've Ever Seen

    This farmhouse is one for the history books.From Country Living

  • ‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts Choose Not to Address the Aftermath of Their Piers Morgan Disagreement

    The women of 'The Talk' are sticking together after the heated debate between Sharon Osbourne and her co-hosts on Wednesday's show.

  • ‘The Talk’ Under Internal Review Amid Sharon Osbourne Racism Controversy

    CBS is currently reviewing “all matters” related to Sharon Osbourne’s defense of Piers Morgan on “The Talk” this week and the subsequent backlash. “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review,” the network said in a statement Friday. Osbourne came under fire earlier this week after her public defense of longtime friend Piers Morgan led to an on-air meltdown and an emotional conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood about race on Wednesday. Also Read: Sharon Osbourne Apologizes for Defending Piers Morgan: 'I Panicked, Felt Blindsided, Got Defensive' In the run-up to the episode, Osbourne voiced support for Morgan on social media after the “Good Morning Britain” commentator was called out for his disparaging statements about Meghan Markle. Osbourne then said on-air that she felt as though she was “about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.” She further pushed back when Underwood, who is Black, attempted to explain how Morgan’s treatment of Markle could be interpreted as racist and sexist. “When you have heard him say racist things?” Osbourne exclaimed. “Educate me! Tell me!” Also Read: Piers Morgan Demands Apology From 'The Talk' for 'Disgraceful Slurs' Against Him Osbourne later apologized in a lengthy statement on Twitter, writing, “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.” “Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she wrote. “I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.” For his part, Morgan said Osbourne was “shamed and bullied” into walking back her comments and called for an apology from the other “The Talk” co-hosts on behalf of himself, citing their “disgraceful slurs against ME.” Read original story ‘The Talk’ Under Internal Review Amid Sharon Osbourne Racism Controversy At TheWrap